Aberdeen student tenants have been ‘failed’ during the pandemic, claim union

An Aberdeen student union has claimed their tenants have been “failed” during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an open letter to Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen University, Robert Gordon University and NEScol, the Aberdeen Student Tenants Union (ASTU) said the educational institutes had displayed a “clear neglect” towards them.

They called for discussions to be held between the groups in a bid to open a dialogue and improve living conditions for students across the city.

“Student tenants have been failed during this pandemic.”

Our open letter to the universities and colleges of Aberdeen.

In a statement posted online, the group said: “Student tenants, living in Aberdeen, have been failed during this pandemic.

“At no point were any of our challenges with accommodation, studies or wellbeing properly acknowledged or addressed by any of the universities or colleges, in the city.

“This has displayed a clear neglect towards students when so many of us are struggling. Which is why we are speaking up in this open letter.

“We have received constant apology emails, faced extortionate living costs and have been consistently ignored by those in power for too long.

“That ends now. We demand our voices be heard and so we are appealing to the Aberdeen city council, University of Aberdeen, Robert Gordon University and NEScol to listen to us.”

The union goes on to say that they hope the open letter will help them “improve inadequate conditions” students across the city are forced to live in.

They also launched a survey for students to fill in to collect their opinions on how their accommodation is.

An Aberdeen University spokeswoman said: “We have worked really hard to support our students during the pandemic – communicating with them regularly to update on health & wellbeing support, teaching developments, accommodation and also letting them know about our financial hardship funds.

“Specifically, we have delivered more than 400 boxes of free groceries to students self-isolating in our halls.

“All those who have told us they are self-isolating have also received phone calls from our support team to check on their wellbeing and ensure they have everything they need.

“Hundreds of calls to self-isolating students have been made by our team. Those calls and our own survey have shown that students feel the University has provided the support they need, and that students also know how and where to get further help if needed.

“However we would urge any student still in need of support to get in touch with coronavirus@abdn.ac.uk so we can continue to do all that we can.”

A NESCol spokesman added: “The college is committed to providing the highest quality experience for students and to ensuring an engaging, nurturing environment.

“We have worked closely with the NESCol Students’ Association throughout the year and actively encourage students to raise any issues they experience or provide feedback to drive improvements.

“Although only a small number within our college community live in student accommodation, we would welcome the opportunity to discuss and address the concerns raised.

“The unprecedented circumstances of 2020 have brought unique challenges – but our students and staff have adapted well.

“As a college we have been agile in our response and, in addition to the extensive measures we have in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus at our facilities, we have comprehensive support mechanisms to ensure students have the help they need to negotiate this difficult period.

“From investing in online support tools and offering counselling services to the ongoing work of our dedicated support teams, the duty of care to all we serve is our priority.”

A joint statement from RGU Principal Professor Steve Olivier and RGU Student Presidents read: “The safety and wellbeing of our student body is of the utmost importance to us.

“The university and the RGU Students’ Union have done everything to make sure our students have the support they need to have the best possible experience in what are very challenging circumstances.

“This has involved the provision of a range of services and resources to fully support our students from both pastoral and academic perspectives and significant work in preparing for the delivery of a high-quality student experience.

“We have also ensured the safe return of our students to campus and to our accommodation with a range of measures in place aligned with the overnment’s guidance and expectations.

“Throughout the pandemic, the Students’ Union has been in close communication with RGU students and has brought feedback from them to the University, which has been acted upon. The Students’ Union and the University welcome the opinions and experiences of the student body, which will continue to shape the provision of support

“We will continue to work in partnership to provide the necessary care and support to all of our students and will constantly review our services to ensure they are meeting the needs of our student body.”