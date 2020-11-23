Retailers eager to welcome customers back safely, sacrificing the usual ‘razzmatazz’ of Christmas trading

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A major retailer in Aberdeen has revealed a “double-digit percentage” dip in customers compared to Christmas shopping period last year.

Jamie Wishart, of John Lewis, told The P&J staff has been “boosted” by a strong return by customers of the George Street department store after the initial lockdown.

But after the local restrictions in August, numbers have not recovered in the same way, although confidence and footfall is improving “week-on-week”, Mr Wishart said.

“It was a real confidence boost to see the north-east is still an area that loves physically visiting shops – but it was curtailed quite quickly by the local lockdown.

“We would like to see people coming back to our physical shops – ultimately we want people to shop whichever way they feel comfortable – so our primary focus is to create a safe and welcoming environment.

“We would normally be doing tastings and pop-up shops to drive footfall, but clearly we can’t do this with the normal level of razzmatazz.”

© Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Meanwhile the Federation Of Small Businesses declared now “the time to get out there and show local businesses some love”, urging a safe return to retail and hospitality from shoppers.

Aberdeen development manager David Groundwater added: “The footfall statistics make disturbing reading, but unfortunately they are not surprising – anyone can see that our centre is much quieter than usual due to the pandemic.

“We’re fast approaching what is traditionally one of the busiest shopping periods of the year and this year is probably one of the most important ever as firms face a footfall-drought through no fault of their own.”

Chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Russell Borthwick, added: “In the lead up to Christmas, everyone has an opportunity to play a part in supporting local businesses and protecting jobs and livelihoods.

“After a year like no other, this is an opportunity for us to come together and remember what makes the north-east such a great place to live.”