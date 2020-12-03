Aberdeen professor welcomes vaccine approval but warns that health boards cannot repeat flu jab mistakes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

News of the coronavirus vaccine’s approval for use in the UK has been hailed as “good news” by a north-east professor who says it should swiftly take pressure off the health service and save lives.

Professor Hugh Pennington says the imminent roll out amongst hospital and care staff, care home residents and the over 80s signals light at the end of the tunnel, but is also warning health boards must improve on the issues experienced during this winter’s flu jab vaccinations.

Aberdeen University’s renowned microbiologist said: “I’m really quite pleased this vaccine got approval because the preliminary results were looking so good, offering a good degree of protection and no safety problems.

“We haven’t got any vaccine in the UK yet, it’s made in Belgium, I believe, but it’s reasonable that those most exposed to the virus, like care workers, and residents in care homes, who have had such a hard time with the virus, are priority.

“The first phase will be protecting people rather than stopping the spread but once the roll-out expands case numbers should drop with it.”

However, he’s warned that roll out won’t be straight-forward, with the vaccine requiring storage at -70 degrees and people needing two doses.

“There were some problems with the administrative side of the flu jab roll out and in terms of administration it is absolutely critical to have accurate records because of the two doses required,” he said.

“They’re got to have a top-rate administrative system and the invitation letters need to get out to the over 80s fairly quickly.”

“Health boards have got to make sure, for example in Grampian and Highland, that they have plans in place for transporting the vaccine to places like Banff and Elgin.”

Mr Pennington warned “nobody is going to be immune by Christmas” but suggested things could be back to normal by the summer.

“A lot will depend, to begin with, on how many doses we have and how many come to Scotland, and then its individual health boards,” Prof Pennington said.

“The sooner they have that worked out, the better.

“I wouldn’t want to see Aberdeen disadvantaged. We need to make sure we get equal treatment when they’re handing out the doses.

“It’s important the Scottish Government gets the information out there at this is a very safe vaccine.

“They’ve really got to work on a strategy for that. You could even say this is slightly safer than the flu jab because of the way it’s made.

“The sooner it’s rolled out, the better and the sooner we get those higher age groups immunised the better protected they will be and the quicker we can reach the other age groups…though that’s a way off yet, probably spring and summer.

“It will ease pressure on the health service and save lives until then.

“We are lucky in Aberdeen in a sense that while we have had some problems with breakouts with the students, the pubs and meat plants, they have been localised rather than it bouncing around the city.”