Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

People across the north-east have been given financial support to help them heat their homes this Christmas without worrying about costs.

Home-Start Aberdeen has provided grants to support 10 families after receiving funding from the John Lewis and Waitrose Partners.

© Home-Start Aberdeen

The charity supports parents with financial, physical, emotional and other challenges associated with caring for young children.

General manager Eleanor McEwan said: “The economic impacts of the pandemic have been enormous, especially for families who were already struggling, and many are facing a difficult Christmas.

“This funding will make a huge difference to families, allowing them to have a warm home and cook hot meals over the holiday, and helping them to create the kind of Christmas every child deserves.”

The John Lewis Partnership has agreed to match-fund donations to the Give A Little Love campaign up to the value of £2 million.

A further £1m fund has been set up to help funds partner with local Home-Start and FareShare food poverty charities.

John Lewis executive director Pippa Wicks said: “Families who have been through a challenging year will really benefit from Home-Start’s help – from counselling and childcare support, to small treats like a box of crackers or chocolates that can bring some normality and joy into what for many will be a difficult Christmas.

“We’ve been humbled by the support for Give A Little Love but there’s still more people in need of Home-Start’s help.”