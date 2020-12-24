Sepa targeted in ‘significant’ cyber attack affecting contact centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An environmental protection body has been the target of a “complex and sophisticated” cyber attack.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) confirmed that it is responding to a significant cyber attack affecting its contact centre and internal systems.

While core regulatory, monitoring, flood forecasting and warning services continue, communication into and across the organisation is significantly impacted.

Executive director David Pirie said: “At one minute past midnight on Christmas Eve, Sepa systems were subject to a significant and ongoing cyber attack.

“The attack is impacting our contact centre, internal systems, processes and internal communications.

“We immediately enacted our robust business continuity arrangements, with our core regulatory, monitoring, flood forecasting and warning services adapting and continuing to operate.

“Our Emergency Management Team is working with Scottish Government, Police Scotland and the National Cyber Security Centre to respond to what appears to be complex and sophisticated criminality.

“While we continue to liaise closely with resilience partners, we’re asking for those who

wish to contact us right now to do so through our social media channels on Facebook and Twitter (@ScottishEPA).”

Further updates will be provided at sepa.org.uk as more information becomes available.