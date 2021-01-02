Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east lifeguard is preparing to hike, cycle, paddle and swim his way from Fort William to Aberdeen, hoping to raise thousands of pounds to help people fight depression.

This summer Kyle Bisset will embark upon the Feel Better Tour, a gruelling 185-mile journey across the country, collecting donations for charity in the process.

Initially due to take place earlier this year, the 29-year-old wanted to give back to the organisations which helped him deal with his poor mental health.

Happy New Year, everybody! I am excited to announce that I am going ahead with the Feel Better Tour in 2021. After an… Posted by Feel Better Tour on Friday, January 1, 2021

But when the localised lockdown restrictions were implemented in Aberdeen in August, he changed his plans so he could complete the feat without leaving the city boundaries.

Now, Mr Bisset is ready to take on the cross-Scotland challenge for real.

“I’ve been struggling with depression since 2011, so more than nine years,” he said.

“The entire time I’ve had counselling from the university and it was Mental Health Aberdeen (MHA) that really helped me turn a corner.

“Counselling has the advantage of speaking to someone who isn’t emotionally connected to you.

“They’re a third party who can stand back so you can just vent, and then they can help you change your perspective on things.

“That’s what MHA has done for me and I just want to give back to them.”

Mr Bisset is planning to split the proceeds from his fundraising adventure between MHA, which operates in Aberdeen, and national charity the Scottish Association For Mental Health (SAMH).

He added: “There were a couple of years I was living in the US and I couldn’t afford the counselling and that really emphasised the importance of it for me.

“I met my wife Vivian and found myself relying on her to support me, which I didn’t think was fair on her.”

Later this year he will set off from Fort William, cycling 24 miles to Loch Laggan where he will don a wetsuit to swim a further seven miles.

Back on dry land, he will pedal 31 miles then scale Munros Beinn Bhrotain and Monadh Mor on foot.

Arriving at Linn Of Dee, he will then kayak down the River Dee from Braemar to Aberdeen.

Having completed a scaled-down version of the challenge this year – using a rowing machine and swimming circles round Knockburn Loch – Mr Bisset is looking forward to the opportunity.

He said: “Last time it was good fun and we managed to raise a phenomenal amount of money.

“It was really eye-opening as I got to see some of the challenges I’ll be facing.”

For Mr Bisset’s first attempt at the lockdown-affected Feel Good Tour, he set a fundraising goal of £5,000.

This year, he is aiming to double that.

“Last time we set a target of £5,000,” he said.

“I thought it was way too much but my wife thought we should be ambitious with it.

“We blew it out of the water and raised more than £8,000, which was incredible.

“By raising money and awareness, I hope other people are able to feel the same support I have.”

For more information or to donate, visit: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/feelbettertour