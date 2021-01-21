Aberdeen University to stage star-studded virtual Burns supper

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen University is bringing together alumni from around the world, including some famous faces, for an “extraordinary Burns supper”.

The establishment is holding a unique virtual event to celebrate the spirit of Robert Burns with performances of his poetry, music and songs.

Students, staff and international stars – including Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen, Call the Midwife actress and Aberdeen alumna Laura Main, and actors John Bett and George Drennan – will get together for a night inspired by tradition and Scottish culture.

Guest of honour The Duchess of Rothesay, who is chancellor of the university, has pre-recorded a recital of her favourite Burns poem as part of the programme.

The event has been produced and organised by singer Fiona Kennedy, the university’s development and alumni relations team and renowned composer Prof Paul Mealor.

Ms Kennedy said: “I’m very much looking forward to this unique event which will bring some lovely surprises along the way.

“It’s a truly fun and extraordinary way to highlight and celebrate the work of Robert Burns as well as the huge range of talent within the university’s community.”

The virtual Burns supper will be held in aid of the university’s Covid-19 525 Bursary Fund, which launched in April 2020 to support students facing severe financial hardship as a result of the pandemic.

Head of alumni relations, Katrina Allan, said: ‘‘We are always hugely grateful for the generosity shown by our global alumni and donor family, but especially during the past nine months.

“It has been a particularly difficult time and we’re grateful that their support has allowed us to help so many students in challenging circumstances.”

The open event will premiere on Monday at 7.30pm on YouTube.