A ward at an Aberdeen psychiatric hospital has been closed after an outbreak of Covid-19 among patients.

NHS Grampian confirmed that a “small number” of cases had been detected at Royal Cornhill Hospital – and said its Huntly ward had been closed to new admissions.

A small number of patients are now self-isolating with the number of cases understood to be less than five.

NHS Grampian said it is currently investigating the outbreak.

Royal Cornhill Hospital, which is situated close to Westburn Park near the centre of Aberdeen, is the main north-east care and treatment centre for people with mental health problems.

The hospital also acts as the central training centre for medical and nursing mental health staff.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “Huntly ward at Royal Cornhill Hospital is closed to new admissions following the detection of a very small number of cases of Covid-19.

“We are investigating further and patient care is continuing as normal.”

Rosemount and Midstocket councillor, Bill Cormie, added: “It’s always sad to hear about where Covid-19 outbreaks are appearing and it seems the virus can just pop up anywhere.

“I’m sure that NHS Grampian will be taking every precaution that they possibly can to contain the virus in the ward and in the grounds of the hospital.”