Aberdeen FC ‘open to exploring’ beachfront stadium site

Aberdeen FC is “open to exploring” the possibility of a new stadium near Pittodrie, chairman Dave Cormack has said.

Last week the Evening Express exclusively revealed the club was in talks with Aberdeen City Council over potentially staying in the city.

The plans would be part of a wider regeneration of the area around the beach, with the site of the former Doubletree hotel on Beach Boulevard considered the most likely site for a new ground.

Initial talks have taken place between council chiefs and the club hierarchy, and further discussions are planned.

In a message to supporters, Mr Cormack said: “Should the positive news that the regeneration of the beachfront, as part of a refreshed city centre masterplan, be approved and progressed, the club is open to exploring this potential new site, but everyone involved recognises it’s still very early days.”

Last week, the local authority’s city centre masterplan lead Marie Boulton said a new ground at the beach would boost the local economy.

She added: “The area around Pittodrie is the club’s natural and spiritual home. We are used to seeing generations of the same families walking through the city centre to get to the game and we don’t want those to become mere memories.

“We really hope there can be a way forward with this because the club remaining in town would help save the city centre.

“It is early days but there is a real willingness on our part to work with Aberdeen Football Club to find a way that works for everyone.”

Planning permission has existed for a new stadium at Kingsford on the outskirts of the city since 2018, along with a training complex which opened the following year.

However, the club admitted progress had “stalled” on the new ground due to the Covid-19 pandemic.