North-east drivers urged ‘not to travel tonight’ and ‘stay home tomorrow’ as adverse weather conditions continue

Drivers in the north-east are being urged “not to travel tonight” and to “stay at home tomorrow” as adverse weather conditions continue to batter the north-east.

Aberdeen City Council has warned drivers to stay off the roads to allow gritters to pass – with a number of vehicles abandoned on some roads.

The local authority said it had dispatched all 10 gritters to try to clear Aberdeen’s primary routes.

It added that gritters will work through the night and into tomorrow morning.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: “All 10 gritters are out gritting the city’s primary route tonight.

“Gritting will continue through the night and tomorrow.

“Drivers are being advised not to travel tonight as there are already abandoned vehicles on some roads making it difficult for our gritters.

“Drivers are being advised to stay at home tomorrow morning unless their journey is absolutely essential.”