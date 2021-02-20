Regional Breakdown: 47 new Covid cases confirmed across the north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

There were 47 new cases of Covid confirmed in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

NHS Grampian reported 25 of them, while NHS Highland reported 22.

There were no new cases recorded in the Western Isles, Shetland and Orkney.

A total of 13,256 Covid cases have now been reported in Grampian, while 4,526 were reported in Highland.

NHS Western Isle’s total is now 260, Shetland 212 and Orkney

The number of patients with Covid in NHS Grampian hospitals increased from 32 yesterday to 33 today, of whom five are being treated in intensive care.

There are 29 people with the virus being treated in NHS Highland hospitals, with five in intensive care, while six are in hospital on the Western Isles.

Of all new tests carried out in Scotland over the last day, 4.6% were found to be positive – below the 5% threshold used to determine whether the spread of the virus is under control.

Across the country, 803 new cases of Covid were recorded, and 29 people were recorded as having died with the coronavirus.

Vaccine roll-out continues

1,412,643 people have now received their first dose of the Covid vaccination and 33,473 have received their second dose.

Progress in each age group showed that more than 100% of people aged 80 or over had received the vaccine, along with people aged 75-79.

95% of 70-74s have received their first dose, along with 78% of those aged between 65-69:

273,668 people aged 80 or over (exceeding estimated population based on the latest mid-2019 population estimates)

207,506 people aged 75-79 (exceeding estimated population)

265,912 people aged 70-74 (95%)

232,549 people aged 65-69 (78%)

