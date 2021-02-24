Regional Breakdown: Four new Covid deaths in Highland among 47 registered across Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Four Covid deaths in Highland and one in Moray have been registered in the past 24 hours.

These were among the 47 deaths recorded across Scotland in the latest Scottish Government statistics.

There were 68 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in the north and north-east.

NHS Grampian reported 47 of them, while NHS Highland registered 19.

Two new cases were recorded in the Western Isles.

Shetland and Orkney reported no new cases.

A total of 13,385 Covid cases have now been registered in Grampian, while 4,601 were recorded in Highland.

NHS Western Isle’s total is now 268, Shetland 212 and Orkney 70.

The number of patients with Covid in NHS Grampian hospitals decreased from 34 yesterday to 28 today, of whom five are being treated in intensive care.

There are 30 people with the virus being treated in NHS Highland hospitals, with six in intensive care, while five are in hospital on the Western Isles.

Of all new tests carried out in Scotland over the last day, 3.9% were found to be positive – below the 5% threshold used to determine whether the spread of the virus is under control.

Across the country, 798 new cases of Covid were recorded, and 47 people were recorded as having died with the coronavirus.

Vaccine roll-out continues

1,488,077 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 50,121 have received their second dose.

Progress in each group showed that 98% of people aged 70-74 have been given their first dose, along with 64% of those aged 65-69.

The Scottish Government has started vaccinating the sixth priority group today, covering those aged between 16 and 64 with underlying health conditions.

Latest progress for each age group on first doses:

274,861 people aged 80 or over (exceeding estimated population based on the latest mid-2019 population estimates)

210,689 people aged 75-79 (exceeding estimated population)

272,301 people aged 70-74 (98%)

250,585 people aged 65-69 (84%)

Read more here