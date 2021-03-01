Dozens of people breaking Covid-19 laws have been fined after police attended multiple indoor gatherings in Aberdeen.
The Press and Journal accompanied officers at the weekend as they attended call-outs across the city aimed at tackling those who continue to break regulations.
Police were called to addresses in several areas of Aberdeen including Seaton, Cove and the West End, breaking up parties and issuing fixed penalty notices.
During the crackdown they discovered:
- Revellers who had been punished previously for similar offences
- Partygoers who fled the scene and hid in bushes to avoid fines
- One young man who hosted a gathering with friends while his mum was out working for the NHS.
