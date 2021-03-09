Deliveroo celebrates five years in Aberdeen by revealing what takeaway dish has been ordered most

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Popular food delivery service Deliveroo is celebrating its fifth anniversary in Aberdeen.

To celebrate it has revealed what dish Aberdonians have ordered most during that time.

Mexican food has topped the taste test, with a burrito from Freshmex the most popular item.

The second was a bacon cheeseburger from the American chain Five Guys.

Completing the top five was haddock from Low’s chip shop, chicken katsu curry from Wagamamas, and pizza from Mozza.

New data also revealed that Friday is the night most locals prefer to order Deliveroo, with 8.29pm that night the most popular time.

The online food chain has created more than 700 jobs since it came to Aberdeen five years ago.

In that time, they have employed more than 730 workers, the majority as Deliveroo riders.

More than 300 restaurants have also signed up for the service, with more than 60% of them being local independent producers.

Mexican food is the firm favourite, followed by American and then British.

Harison Foster, Deliveroo regional director for the UK said: “Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Aberdeen over the past five years means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have the opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.”