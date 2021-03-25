Something went wrong - please try again later.

Weekly music performances from an Aberdeen pub will run until June following a funding boost.

The Jazz at the Blue Lamp sessions were a regular fixture at the Gallowgate venue before the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the tunes at virtual gigs will keep going until the summer with a series of performances showcasing Scottish musicians over the coming weeks on Thursday evenings – with monthly dates on Sunday afternoons.

It will also hold regular online teaching and rehearsals for the group’s community big band, which is comprised of performers of all ages and abilities.

Marisha Addison, chairwoman of Jazz at the Blue Lamp, said: “While we await the time when attended gigs will be allowed again our streamed programme offers top class jazz, keeps us in touch with our loyal supporters and opens Jazz at the Blue Lamp up to a whole new audience.”

Jazz at the Blue Lamp has been awarded £14,828 from Creative Scotland’s Open Fund, which aims to help groups to adapt to the changing coronavirus circumstances.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen-based Spindrift Productions has been awarded £13,782 to record a new series of podcasts called Breathing Space, which will feature conversations with musicians about the landscape, performing in new ways and the acoustics of outdoor spaces.

And the Nairn Book and Arts Festival has been awarded £9,000 to support the annual event, which is due to be held in September.

Iain Munro, chief executive of Creative Scotland, said: “While we continue to face significant challenges from the ongoing effects of the pandemic, this is work which opens up new horizons and conversations and provides inspiration for a brighter future.”