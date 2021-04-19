Plea for more people to get asymptomatic Covid tests amid warning spikes would put reopening at risk

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Health chiefs are urging the public to make better use of free Covid tests to prevent any spike in the virus putting the reopening of society at risk.

Community asymptomatic testing (Cat) centres have been opened across Scotland, including in the north and north-east, as it is thought one in three coronavirus patients do not show any signs of infection.

And while they may not feel ill themselves, they could still be passing the virus to others – potentially slowing the nation’s recovery from the pandemic.

The free clinics have already helped bosses track down pockets where Covid has been “hiding” in plain sight.

But, with more people beginning to mix with others more regularly, they are hoping larger numbers will step up to play their part in the process.

‘We need to be aware of where it’s hiding’

Dr Emma Davies, public health registrar at NHS Grampian, said: “This is a way for the general public to help with the fight against the virus.

“Around one in three people with Covid-19 don’t have symptoms, but do have the potential to spread it to others – and we need to be aware of where it’s hiding.

“If people aren’t aware they’ve got it, they don’t know to isolate.

“But with this, if you do find out you’re positive, you can isolate – whereas before you could have spread it to others without knowing.”

She added: “Even if you test negative, you still have to continue with the other basic measures we’ve been doing for months now.

“That is still really important.”

How do Covid tests work at Cat centres?

When visiting a Cat centre, each person is asked to register their details with the UK government to receive a unique barcode used to track their sample through the testing process.

They will then be shown how to gather samples from the inside of their mouth and nose, with the swab tested for coronavirus proteins.

After handing the sample over, they are free to leave the building, and the booth they were in is flagged for cleaning before anyone else can enter.

The Covid test results are delivered via text message and email, usually within one hour.

Lateral flow tests, such as these, are already being used in the likes of schools and other workplaces where physical distancing is difficult to maintain.

And with the next step of Scotland’s route map out of coronavirus lockdown days away, more people will be heading into the likes of shops and offices after previously working from home or being furloughed.

Dr Davies said: “We’re particularly encouraging people to get regular lateral flow testing if they cannot physically distance from others not in their household.

“For example, schoolchildren and students are able to access this type of test and we’re wanting to widen that offer to others who may be in a similar position.

“This is a way to give people that opportunity to get tested if they wish, and we are recommending this, ideally, twice a week.

“This gives an additional measure to help try and prevent the spread of Covid.”

Centres ready to respond to higher demand

NHS Grampian has set up Cat centres in Aberdeen, Peterhead and several locations in Moray.

Earlier this month a facility was opened in Merkinch, Inverness, after a spike in cases was found in the community.

While some locations allow walk-ins, people are recommended to pre-book at a centre near them by visiting the NHS Inform website or calling its dedicated helpline on 0800 028 2816.

Anyone who is showing symptoms and self-isolating should instead book a PCR test, where the samples require laboratory analysis, which can also be completed via NHS Inform.

One of the Aberdeen centres is based in Old Aberdeen, and run almost entirely by university students.

The Butchart Centre facility on University Road was opened at the end of November in order to give as many students as possible the all-clear to return home for Christmas.

In the weeks leading up to the end of the semester, around 3,000 Covid tests were processed.

And while the level of demand currently is not at the same level, measures are in place if the service needs to be scaled up once more.

In recent weeks, staff have already noticed an increase in the number of people passing through their doors – with many regularly attending twice weekly in line with public health guidance.

Duncan Stuart, head of student experience, said: “Our aim was to get as many of our students tested as possible before they travelled home for the holidays, giving them reassurance they didn’t have the virus.

“We’ve got 36 booths here, and the demand for them isn’t there yet – but we’re ready to ramp it up if that increases.

“We’ll continue to monitor and open up the number of appointments we’ve got and staff accordingly.

“The numbers we can put through overall in a day are really high, we can get through hundreds of people running the full service, which we can do for 12 hours a day if needed.

“It’s going to depend what that demand is for the local community and students, and we’re ready to respond as and when it increases.”