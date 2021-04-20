Woman crushed after sofa dropped from Aberdeen rooftop still in pain ‘every day’ more than a year on

Two men have admitted dropping a sofa from an Aberdeen rooftop onto a woman who says she still suffers “pain every day” – more than a year on.
Edita Butkeviciute, 31, was left with horrific injuries after the incident at a Nail Bar where she worked in Aberdeen in December 2019.
Offshore worker Barrie Law, 27, and Lee Morrison, 33, admitted acting culpably and recklessly after the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.
