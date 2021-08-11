Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021
News / Aberdeen

RGU students map out sustainable future for South Uist islanders

By Ellie Milne
August 11, 2021, 1:00 pm Updated: August 11, 2021, 3:58 pm
The Scott Sutherland School of Architecture
A group of architecture students from the Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen are working to map out a more sustainable future for the residents of South Uist.

The students from the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture & Built Environment are working with the Outer Hebridean community to explore the challenges of island life and developing a project based on the themes of Place, Craft and Community.

They are pitching design ideas based on their research which include propositions for sustainable social housing and tourist facilities.

The project aligns with the ambitions of the Island Growth deal which includes £100million of funding to “boost jobs, infrastructure, transport and tourism” across Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles.

Professor Karen Anderson is leading the project and hopes it will add “real value” to the lives of the islanders.

She said: “The Outer Hebrides has ambitions to develop community sustainability and we are working with islanders to help them achieve this.

“One of the main findings of our study so far, has been the high level of self-sufficiency amongst islanders and their ability to endure a challenging landscape despite the increasing challenges of climate change, depopulation and access to services.

“Our overall ambition is to produce high quality architectural designs that will add real value to island life. We want to embrace craft in the community’s development and build up resilence, creativity and culture.

“Key proposals that we are suggesting include a marine research and agricultural laboratory, new social housing models, community and tourism-orientated facilities, and an insect farm.”

Architecture students are mapping out a more sustainable future for South Uist. Supplied by Robert Gordon University.

Collaborative projects

The first phase of the project will continue into next year with hopes to exhibit the work on the island and in Aberdeen once it is completed.

The head of the architecture school, Professor David Mclean, said that creating sustainable living supports the school’s social ethos “to work with communities to deliver tangible projects that support the very fabric of social life”.

He added: “RGU already has strong connections with islanders in the Orkney Isles through a range of collaborative projects and we hope to engage with the Western Isles in similar ways.

“In certain respects, island contexts such as this reflect wider global phenomena and challenges in microcosm, thus allowing macro issues to be explored through a very particular set of conditions.”

The team of students have worked in collaboration with Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, as well as community groups, NatureScot and Highlands & Islands Enterprise.

Councillor Iain Archie Macneil said it had been “interesting” seeing the project develop.

He continued: “The students have come up with a wide range of proposals and have been very creative in their designs, whilst demonstrating a good awareness of the landscape and culture of South Uist.

“I am particularly pleased to see that a number of students have focused on social housing projects, as housing is a key priority for the area.

“I look forward to seeing how these projects take shape in the coming year, and hope that in the future there might be opportunities for these innovative housing ideas to help shape the work of the Uist and Barra Housing Group.”

