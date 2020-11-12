VIDEO: Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie backs Banchory Bangles charity fundraiser

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Game of Thrones star has backed a long-running Aberdeenshire charity raffle to help support vulnerable children all across Scotland.

Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte in the HBO smash-hit fantasy television series, has urged people to buy a ticket for the chance to win this year’s silver and gold Banchory Bangle and support the charity Children 1st in the process.

Mrs Leslie, who is expecting her first child with husband and fellow Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, grew up in the north-east and said helping out Children First is important “now more than ever”.

© Jason Hedges / DCT Media

In a video for the charity, she said: “I’m here today to ask you to join me in supporting the Banchory Bangle fundraiser to help keep children safe and happy.

“Now, for just £1 you can enter the raffle online for your chance to win one of three very, very beautiful bangles, and every penny that is raised goes to Children 1st who do incredible work with children, families and communities across Scotland.

“Now more than ever they need your help to continue that lifeline support.

“So, if you can please buy some online raffle tickets and support children and families this year.”

Coronavirus is causing great stress for families, and those who were already struggling are suffering most, so this year it is more important than ever to do all we can to support Children 1st’s essential work to keep children safe.” Malcolm Appleby MBE

This is the first time in the 43 years of the annual Banchory Bangle project that people can go online for the chance to win the prized jewellery, hand-crafted by renowned artist Malcolm Appleby MBE.

© Children 1st

Every year, Mr Appleby creates the bangles using scrap gold and silver donated by the public.

And while there will only be one original bangle hand-carved in silver and 18ct gold for the first place prize, copies will be made for sale in sterling silver, with the second-place prize being a silver bangle copy, and third will be a bronze copy.

Mr Appleby said: “Coronavirus is causing great stress for families, and those who were already struggling are suffering most, so this year it is more important than ever to do all we can to support Children 1st’s essential work to keep children safe.

“I’m passionate about ensuring that children get the right support and am delighted to be designing the Banchory Bangle for the 43rd year in a row.

“Every bangle is inspired by the natural world around us.

“This year’s design is based on the antlers of the majestic red deer and the mystical rowan tree, which is associated with our homes.

“By entering the raffle you can get a chance to wrap nature around your wrist and more importantly to help children and families to cope through coronavirus.”

Anyone wishing to purchase a raffle ticket can visit www.children1st.org.uk and search for “Banchory Bangle”.

Nicky Bradford, from the Children 1st Deeside Committee, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Rose for supporting the 43rd Banchory Bangle.

“This is an amazing opportunity to win an iconic piece of jewellery and support Scotland’s children and families.

“We are really excited to be holding this raffle online for the first time and can’t wait to see those sales coming in.”

The raffle will be drawn on November 29.