Repairs to Ballater suspension bridge damaged by Storm Frank continue into next year

Efforts to repair a 115-year-old suspension bridge damaged in floods five years ago will continue into 2021.

The Cambus O’ May structure at Ballater has been left out of action since Storm Frank swept the north-east at the end of 2015.

Locals had been hopeful that it could be reopened by the fifth anniversary of the incident.

But Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed that repairs on the Edwardian crossing over the River Dee will continue into the first couple of weeks of January.

The local authority’s bridges manager, Donald Macpherson said: “Naturally, everyone would have liked to have had the bridge reopened ahead of the fifth anniversary of Storm Frank, but such projects do take time and it is crucial that we ensure everything is correct.”

The public is being urged to avoid this stretch of the river to allow the works to be completed safely.