P&J photographer Jim Irvine retires after 32 years

A Press and Journal photographer who spent 32 years with the company has finally put down his camera to enjoy his retirement.

Jim Irvine, who started in 1988 in the dark room, worked through a revolution in photography, as technology progressed from film to digital.

Over the years Mr Irvine became well-known around the north-east and particularly enjoyed photographing football matches and royal visits.

© Jim Irvine / DCT Media

He has retired this week, and is now looking forward to spending more time on his hobbies.

Mr Irvine said: “When I’m sitting at home, I keep thinking I want to be away from it all, but when I get into it, I realise I do quite enjoy it.

“But it’s time go, I think.

“I’m going to miss all the photographers and the reporters, everybody at work.

“I’ll miss a lot of the jobs, especially the football and photographing the royals and the people that we meet all the time like the lord provost.”

Mr Irvine added: “I’ve started taking up woodworking again, so I’m just finishing up a workbench, and I’ll be doing a bit of gardening.

“I’d love to travel to see my daughters in Glasgow and Paris, because I’ve not seen them all year.”