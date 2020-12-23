Four highland and north-east heritage groups celebrate share of £105,000 handout to aid conservation and historical projects

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Some of the most unique historic structures in the north-east and Highlands are to be preserved thanks to a new funding package for heritage groups.

Historic Environment Scotland has awarded nearly 32,000 to projects on the west coast, Orkney, Aberdeenshire and Skye.

A little over £14,00 of that will handout be used to save and restore an A-listed cottage at Ardelve, near Eilean Donan Castle, which has been on the Buildings at Risk Register since 1998.

Rethatching the roof will be the first stage of a comprehensive repair programme to ensure the the long-term survival of the cottage at 12 Lower Ardelve.

“This significant little building is probably the most complete intact example of its kind in Scotland,” said Alex Gibbons, who is head craftsman at Stick in the Mud Conservation.

“I’m so pleased to have been able to work with the owners and local community to breathe life back into such an important part of the region’s history.

“By repairing the building sympathetically, we will manage to save everything that makes the building so special and allow it to be enjoyed by future generations.”

© Supplied by Historic Environment

Meanwhile, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds will use its £7,022 handout to conserve the remains of a windmill at Loch of Strathbeg.

The charity hopes the to conserve and protect the tower from further deterioration caused by loss of lime mortar and the decay of oak timbers.

New interpretation boards will also be installed at the reserve visitor centre there.

And the Orkneyinga Saga Centre in Orkney, which tells Orcadian and Viking stories to island visitors, has been awarded £4,800 to improve the audio-visual interpretation at the centre.

Orphir Community Council will buy new equipment to help better highlight historical, cultural and folklore knowledge to tourists and locals.

© Supplied by Historic Environment

A final £4,900 will be spent by Climavore CIC for a project to investigate the use of natural, regenerative and sustainable coastal products found on the Isle of Skye.

In total, £104,888 has been awarded to nine heritage projects as part of the Historic Environment Support Fund, administered by HES.

Amy Eastwood, head of grants at HES, said: “From developing and promoting traditional skills to looking for sustainable ways to reuse and repair buildings as well as engaging a wide range of different groups with the historic environment, these projects showcase the diverse impact that heritage has on people’s lives, and the valuable contribution it has on communities up and down the country.”

The next application deadline for the fund is Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Further information is available on the HES website.