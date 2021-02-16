RAF veteran rejoices after getting sight back during lockdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east RAF veteran living with sight loss has hailed the “life-changing” support which has restored his independence during lockdown.

Peter Walker, of Huntly, was diagnosed with macular degeneration eight years ago.

The steady deterioration of his sight had made reading nearly impossible for the 89-year-old, taking away one of his favourite pastimes of studying old texts.

But thanks to expert rehabilitation support and a specialist video magnifier, provided free of charge from the Sight Scotland Veterans charity, a delighted Mr Walker can read independently again.

“The video magnifier has changed my life,” he said.

“The old books I study have tiny printing, but I just slide them underneath this beautiful machine and I can get back to reading my favourite books again.

“Reading had started to become difficult four or five years ago.

“There was a big black spot in my right eye which turned to a white spot, but now it’s just misty and it’s impossible to read with it.

“I can’t normally read with my left eye but with this machine and some magnifying glasses Sight Scotland Veterans got me I can manage.

“It’s absolutely amazing.”

The veteran, who served in the RAF for 22 years, said he had experienced a “new lease of life”, and is now devoting his efforts to helping others in a similar situation.

With the charity’s first ever TV campaign set to go live this month, Mr Walker is encouraging fellow veterans with sight loss to get in touch with them for support.

Sight Scotland Veterans, which prior to lockdown provided practical and emotional support to veterans with sight loss across Scotland face-to-face, has adapted to continue supporting veterans remotely via phone and email, posting out specialist equipment to veterans at home.

Mr Walker started receiving support from the charity just before the first lockdown began in March 2020.

A Sight Scotland Veterans rehabilitation officer carried out equipment assessments and training with Peter over the phone.

The charity has also provided him with a tablet with software designed for people with sight loss, as well as specialist lighting to help him regain independence with daily tasks such as shopping.

His Sight Scotland Veterans outreach worker, Ingrid Penny, has helped him strike up new social connections remotely, too.

He said: “When it comes to reading and tasks like that the charity has made my life completely independent again.

“Ingrid gave me a portable ‘TravelBright’ light, and with a portable magnifier and the help of this little light I can now see the labels on tins and things at the supermarket.

“She also put me in touch with another veteran with sight loss in the area who is ex-RAF too, so we have a natter on the phone which has been great during lockdown.

“I’ve got a tablet now as well and I have managed to do an email or two with it.

“Next I would like to learn how to get onto Skype so I can talk to family in Australia.”

Sight Scotland Veterans’ interim director of services Clair Bryan said: “I’m delighted to hear from Peter about the huge difference Sight Scotland Veterans’ support has made to his life.

“Despite the current restrictions there is still a lot the charity is able offer veterans with sight loss remotely – whether it’s specialist equipment, expert practical advice to adapt to life with sight loss or a friendly, listening ear through these challenging times.”

For more information or to refer a veteran with sight loss to the charity for support, call 0800 035 6409, email hello@sightscotlandveterans.org.uk or visit sightscotlandveterans.org.uk