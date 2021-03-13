Rag doll raffle raises hundreds for north-east care homes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Starting out as a hobby to combat feelings of loneliness and isolation during lockdown, rag dolls have helped raise hundreds for north-east care homes.

Forced to shield since last March due to coronavirus, carer Susan Gray took up making rag dolls as a way to pass the time.

Now her hobby has helped raise £525, which will help bring some joy to residents at Balhousie Care and Alexander Scott’s Hospital in Huntly and Drumdarroch Care Home in Insch.

After finding herself with an abundance of dolls and worrying about residents, with the help of friends and family the stuffed toys and other donated items featured in a raffle yesterday.

Raising more than the group could have hoped for, the money will go to either a “fish and chip supper or an afternoon tea for everyone”.

The 63-year-old said: “The first lockdown was very hard as I couldn’t leave the house, I could only imagine how hard it was for everyone at the home.

“I started making the dolls as a way to pass the time, making Mr and Mrs Claus over Christmas was just the start – soon I was wondering where to put them.

“My daughter Claire and friend Amanda suggested setting up a raffle.”

A number of local businesses also pitched in with prizes and support for the event.

Including pubs, garages, chippers and kitchen fitters from across Aberdeenshire.

Ms Gray added: “I would like to give a huge thank you to all the businesses who helped us out, it really wouldn’t have been possible without their help.”