Crafty business owner beats lockdown blues with new arty venture

A north-east woman who discovered a love of crafting last winter decided to launch her own business selling custom macrame decor.

Alison MacDonald, from Tarves, would never previously have classed herself as a “crafty person”.

But when the darker nights began to roll in, the 27-year-old had the urge to work on some arts and crafts to keep busy.

“I started my business to earn some extra income from home after returning to my job in stock control only part-time after maternity leave,” Alison said.

LotsofKnotts Macrame launched in November, enabling the business owner to catch some festive trade using her love of crafting.

Her custom macrame hanging decor and fibre rainbows, available in a variety of colour combinations and made from cotton rope and yarn, have proved popular throughout the multiple lockdowns.

She said: “I offer bespoke handmade products for your home or to give as a gift that you can’t typically buy on the high street.

“I work with each of my customers to create a piece exactly to their size requirements and colour palette.

“I also try to keep my business as kind to the planet as possible, my products are generally plastic-free.

“All my services are currently offered online through social media, but I do hope that when it is safe to do so that craft fairs will resume.

“It would be nice to have some face-to-face interaction with my customers and fellow crafters.”

While ensuring LotsofKnotts Macrame is as sustainable as possible, another important aspect to Alison is supporting small, local businesses. Alison is encouraging others to do the same during these unprecedented times and has backed the North-East Now campaign.

Visit the LotsofKnotts Macrame Facebook and Instagram pages to place an order or find out more information.