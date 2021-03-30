Community to have say on future of Gartly School

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeenshire Council is inviting residents to contribute to a survey that will inform decisions on the future of Gartly School near Huntly.

The primary was closed to all pupils and staff in December 2018 after children started to feel sick and were sent home smelling of kerosene because of an oil leak.

All 23 pupils and nursery children were moved to Rhynie School.

The survey includes assessing whether Gartly School should be reinstated on its current site, as well as alternative solutions including other schools within the Huntly cluster.

If any of the options involving other schools are considered worth exploring further, then full engagement will take place with those school communities.

Despite extensive remediation work to excavate, process and properly dispose of a considerable volume of contaminated soil and other material costing in excess of £451,000, it has not been possible to resolve the problem at Gartly School.

Public Health Medicine at NHS Grampian have stated that all contamination must be removed before the school can be re-occupied.

It is estimated bringing the building back into full use will cost £872,000 – on top of the sum already spent on remedial works.

The survey will be open online until 12pm on Friday, April 16, and can be viewed at tinyurl.com/GartlySchool.

The council’s director of education, Laurence Findlay, said: “We are hugely grateful to parents, pupils and staff at both Gartly and Rhynie schools for their patience and for all the work they have done in difficult circumstances.

“Ongoing engagement with parents and carers as well as staff will remain an absolute priority and our learning estates team continues to be in regular dialogue with families about the next steps.”