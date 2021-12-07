Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man admits sledgehammer attack that left victim needing surgery

By Jenni Gee
December 7, 2021, 5:09 pm
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court

A man has admitted a sledgehammer attack that left a former coworker in need of surgery.

Samuel Nixon beat on the man’s front door and when it was opened threatened to kill him before launching a vicious attack with the sledgehammer.

His victim managed to hold off the majority of the blows using construction supplies that were nearby, but one blow caught his thumb leaving it fractured, dislocated and with a severed tendon.

Nixon, 22, today appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court where solicitor Neil Wilson entered a guilty plea to a single charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

The court heard that on May 16 this year at 5.50pm the complainer heard his front door being struck and went to answer it.

‘I’m going to kill you’

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that, when the man opened his front door he saw Nixon standing there with a sledgehammer.

He said Nixon swore at the man saying: “I’m going to […] kill you.”

His victim grabbed a pack of threaded steel bars that were within his reach to defend himself.

Mr Morton said: “The accused swung the weapon two or three times on each occasion the complainer parried the strike. However, while defending himself the sledgehammer caught his thumb causing injury.”

Following the attack, Nixon, of St John’s Road, Fort William, “ran down the street away from the locus.”

Police were called and Nixon was subsequently arrested replying only “Okay, I understand” when cautioned and charged.

Severed tendon required surgery

The court heard that the complainer suffered an “open fracture dislocation” as well as a severed tendon, which required surgery.

Mr Morton told the court: “He still cannot bend his thumb fully and has lost feeling in part of it. The top part of it is still painful.”

He added that the injury required physiotherapy.

Sheriff Sara Matheson granted a motion for the forfeiture of the sledgehammer used in the attack.

Sheriff Matheson called for criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment and deferred sentencing for Nixon to the new year.

