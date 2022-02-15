Fort Augustus pervert snared by paedophile hunters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Crime & Courts

Fort Augustus pervert snared by paedophile hunters

By Jenni Gee
February 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
George Henderson appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court
A pervert was snared by online paedophile hunters after he sent sexual messages and images to decoys he believed were girls aged between 12 and 14.

George Henderson, 62, has been placed on the sex offenders register after admitting three charges relating to his online contact with the fake profiles.

Henderson contacted three people believing them to be girls aged 12, 13 and 14, but he was actually talking to adult paedophile hunters, who alerted the police.

Henderson, of Abertarff Place, Fort Augustus, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to two charges of attempting to communicate indecently with a child and one of attempting to sexually communicate with a young child.

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that Henderson’s crimes had come to light thanks to the work of paedophile hunters, who he described as “a voluntary child protection group, which proactively identifies people that seek out children on the internet for the purpose of sexual gratification”.

The court heard that in January of last year, a volunteer was posing as a 13-year-old girl when she was contacted by Henderson, who asked how old she was.

He asked her what she liked to do and when she indicated that she enjoyed horseriding he replied that the hobby “firms up your bottom” and commented on the way it would make her chest move.

Decoy told him she was 13

“Despite being reminded that she was 13-years-old the accused continued with sexual communication.” Mr Morton told the court.

He said that after describing sex acts Henderson then sent images of a naked female with her legs open and two pictures of naked male private parts.

During the same month, Henderson also contacted a second decoy, this time one posing as a 12-year-old girl.

“He asked her if she wanted to join him taking a shower,” Mr Morton told the court.

He also sent sexual images and encouraged the supposed 12-year -old to send him a picture of herself.

“Also asked for a photo of her and stated she was sexy,” said Mr Morton.

‘Under the blankets in case mum walks in’

The third decoy, posing as a 14-year-old girl, was contacted by Henderson in March of last year.

She advised him of her age and again “the conversation turned sexual”.

Henderson encouraged the decoy to perform sexual acts on herself and told her: “Under blankets in case mum walks in.”

The decoys handed over a record of Henderson’s online chats to police and his home was raided.

When arrested he commented: “I know there are young girls on my computer” and  “I’ve been talking to friends online, young girls.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson deferred sentencing until next month for reports, and placed Henderson on the sex offenders’ register in the meantime.

