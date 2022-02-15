Fort Augustus pervert snared by paedophile hunters

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pervert was snared by online paedophile hunters after he sent sexual messages and images to decoys he believed were girls aged between 12 and 14.

George Henderson, 62, has been placed on the sex offenders register after admitting three charges relating to his online contact with the fake profiles.

Henderson contacted three people believing them to be girls aged 12, 13 and 14, but he was actually talking to adult paedophile hunters, who alerted the police.

Henderson, of Abertarff Place, Fort Augustus, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to two charges of attempting to communicate indecently with a child and one of attempting to sexually communicate with a young child.

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that Henderson’s crimes had come to light thanks to the work of paedophile hunters, who he described as “a voluntary child protection group, which proactively identifies people that seek out children on the internet for the purpose of sexual gratification”.

The court heard that in January of last year, a volunteer was posing as a 13-year-old girl when she was contacted by Henderson, who asked how old she was.

He asked her what she liked to do and when she indicated that she enjoyed horseriding he replied that the hobby “firms up your bottom” and commented on the way it would make her chest move.

Decoy told him she was 13

“Despite being reminded that she was 13-years-old the accused continued with sexual communication.” Mr Morton told the court.

He said that after describing sex acts Henderson then sent images of a naked female with her legs open and two pictures of naked male private parts.

During the same month, Henderson also contacted a second decoy, this time one posing as a 12-year-old girl.

“He asked her if she wanted to join him taking a shower,” Mr Morton told the court.

He also sent sexual images and encouraged the supposed 12-year -old to send him a picture of herself.

“Also asked for a photo of her and stated she was sexy,” said Mr Morton.

‘Under the blankets in case mum walks in’

The third decoy, posing as a 14-year-old girl, was contacted by Henderson in March of last year.

She advised him of her age and again “the conversation turned sexual”.

Henderson encouraged the decoy to perform sexual acts on herself and told her: “Under blankets in case mum walks in.”

The decoys handed over a record of Henderson’s online chats to police and his home was raided.

When arrested he commented: “I know there are young girls on my computer” and “I’ve been talking to friends online, young girls.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson deferred sentencing until next month for reports, and placed Henderson on the sex offenders’ register in the meantime.