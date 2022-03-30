Man jailed for spitting at police after drinking too much at dad’s funeral in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been jailed after having too much to drink at his father’s funeral in Inverness and spitting at police officers.

Alan White had travelled from his home in Bo’Ness in Forth Valley for the service on December 11 last year and ended up remanded in custody ever since.

The 32-year-old, described as an Inverness prisoner, had gone out drinking but left his jacket in city centre licensed premises.

But Inverness Sheriff Court was told he was not allowed back in because of his intoxication and door staff forcibly removed him.

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that White made a complaint to police who were nearby that he had been assaulted.

‘It is disgusting spitting at people only doing their job’

He went on: “But his behaviour deteriorated and he had to be arrested. He then spat at a constable.

“He was taken to Burnett Road Police Station where he continued to shout and swear and utter threats of violence towards officers, making a homophobic remark to one.

“White had to be checked into hospital where he continued to act aggressively, shouting and swearing at accident and emergency staff and police.

“When he was taken back to Burnett Road at about 4.30am, he pressed the alert button in his cell and when someone came to check on him, he spat at the officer.”

White admitted two charges of assault and two of threatening behaviour.

Defence solicitor Neil Robertson said that his client “had come up for his father’s funeral and had drunk too much”.

Jailing White for a year, backdated to December 13, Sheriff Margaret Neilson told him: “It is disgusting spitting at people only doing their job.”