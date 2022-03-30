Man jailed for spitting at police after drinking too much at dad’s funeral in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Man jailed for spitting at police after drinking too much at dad’s funeral in Inverness

By David Love
March 30, 2022, 11:45 am
Inverness Sheriff Court.
A man has been jailed after having too much to drink at his father’s funeral in Inverness and spitting at police officers.

Alan White had travelled from his home in Bo’Ness in Forth Valley for the service on December 11 last year and ended up remanded in custody ever since.

The 32-year-old, described as an Inverness prisoner, had gone out drinking but left his jacket in city centre licensed premises.

But Inverness Sheriff Court was told he was not allowed back in because of his intoxication and door staff forcibly removed him.

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that White made a complaint to police who were nearby that he had been assaulted.

‘It is disgusting spitting at people only doing their job’

He went on: “But his behaviour deteriorated and he had to be arrested. He then spat at a constable.

“He was taken to Burnett Road Police Station where he continued to shout and swear and utter threats of violence towards officers, making a homophobic remark to one.

“White had to be checked into hospital where he continued to act aggressively, shouting and swearing at accident and emergency staff and police.

“When he was taken back to Burnett Road at about 4.30am, he pressed the alert button in his cell and when someone came to check on him, he spat at the officer.”

White admitted two charges of assault and two of threatening behaviour.

Defence solicitor Neil Robertson said that his client “had come up for his father’s funeral and had drunk too much”.

Jailing White for a year, backdated to December 13, Sheriff Margaret Neilson told him: “It is disgusting spitting at people only doing their job.”

