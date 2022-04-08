A Top Gear-inspired car crash, a chip shop confrontation and a bothersome boat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen student who crashed his dad’s car, despite not knowing how to drive, told police he had been inspired to do it after watching Top Gear.

Avash Sigdel’s crime was one of the cases that appeared at Aberdeen’s Justice of the Peace Court today.

Sigdel, 22, took his dad’s white Toyota Yaris for a spin around Deveron Road on December 30 2020 despite having no licence, insurance – or any idea how to drive safely.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin said the student drove at speed before bumping into another car when trying to stop and then scraping along the side of another as he tried to drive away.

One witness confronted Sigdel before calling the police.

“Police officers attended and spoke to the accused,” the fiscal added.

“He stated that he took the vehicle after watching the television programme Top Gear. He confirmed he had taken it out without asking.”

He was admonished for taking the car without permission but handed 70 hours of unpaid work for driving with no licence or insurance and careless driving.

Sigdel, of Lilac Place, Aberdeen, told Justice of the Peace Harry Diack: “I was not thinking”.

Mum fries off at handle at chip shop

Meanwhile, Natasha Williamson, known as Stewart, admitted a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour after a barmy with another mum outside a chip shop.

The 31-year-old took umbrage with her ex’s new partner on September 11 2020 and the pair rowed over child maintenance payments.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin said how the mum-of-three shouted and swore at the woman outside the Woodend chip shop and shouted “I want to speak to you .. I want to see you face-to-face”.

The court heard her victim felt “intimidated and scared” as she knew her harasser worked just next door to her where the altercation took place, on Rousay Drive.

Defence agent Graeme Morrison said the complainer in the case was previously in a relationship and had kids with Stewart’s current partner.

“He has children with both women,” he said. “They had agreed an arrangement for the complainer’s children which she reneged on, resulting in Ms Stewart’s family being very short of money.

“She had challenged her on going back on the arrangement.”

Stewart, of Maidencraig Drive, Aberdeen, was ordered to behave for six months.

Big boat proves bothersome

A Shetland man has also been sentenced after he was pulled over and charged by police while he towed his large boat through Aberdeen.

Leonard Froud admitted a string of offences to the court.

The 58-year-old was spotted pulling his big boat on a small trailer in the Bridge of Dee area in August 2020.

Cops pulled him over on Great Southern Road after noticing he had no rear number, indicators or lights fitted on the unsafe trailer. The back of his red Ford Mondeo car was also obscured by the boat.

Froud, of Hoofield, Lerwick, didn’t travel south to court today but was handed a £110 fine in his absence.

Speeder also handed fine

Speeder Lee Tulleth was also handed a fine by the Justice of the Peace Court after he admitted flouting the 50mph speed limit on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road between its Laurencekirk and Oatyhill junctions.

He was clocked by the average speed cameras doing 66mph at around 11pm on September 10, 2020.

He told his defence agent David Sutherland he “hadn’t noticed the signs”.

Tulleth, of Keith Drive, Glenrothes, was handed four penalty points and a £200 fine.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen and the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.