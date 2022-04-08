A Top Gear-inspired car crash, a chip shop confrontation and a bothersome boat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

A Top Gear-inspired car crash, a chip shop confrontation and a bothersome boat

By Kathryn Wylie
April 8, 2022, 5:05 pm
Avash Sigdel was sentenced at the JP Court in Aberdeen.
Avash Sigdel was sentenced at the JP Court in Aberdeen.

An Aberdeen student who crashed his dad’s car, despite not knowing how to drive, told police he had been inspired to do it after watching Top Gear.

Avash Sigdel’s crime was one of the cases that appeared at Aberdeen’s Justice of the Peace Court today.

Sigdel, 22, took his dad’s white Toyota Yaris for a spin around Deveron Road on December 30 2020 despite having no licence, insurance – or any idea how to drive safely.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin said the student drove at speed before bumping into another car when trying to stop and then scraping along the side of another as he tried to drive away.

One witness confronted Sigdel before calling the police.

Avash Sigdel appeared at the Justice of the Peace Court in Aberdeen.

“Police officers attended and spoke to the accused,” the fiscal added.

“He stated that he took the vehicle after watching the television programme Top Gear. He confirmed he had taken it out without asking.”

He was admonished for taking the car without permission but handed 70 hours of unpaid work for driving with no licence or insurance and careless driving.

Sigdel, of Lilac Place, Aberdeen, told Justice of the Peace Harry Diack: “I was not thinking”.

Mum fries off at handle at chip shop

Meanwhile, Natasha Williamson, known as Stewart, admitted a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour after a barmy with another mum outside a chip shop.

The 31-year-old took umbrage with her ex’s new partner on September 11 2020 and the pair rowed over child maintenance payments.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin said how the mum-of-three shouted and swore at the woman outside the Woodend chip shop and shouted “I want to speak to you .. I want to see you face-to-face”.

The court heard her victim felt “intimidated and scared” as she knew her harasser worked just next door to her where the altercation took place, on Rousay Drive.

The offensive behaviour happened near the Family Shopper on Rousay Drive.

Defence agent Graeme Morrison said the complainer in the case was previously in a relationship and had kids with Stewart’s current partner.

“He has children with both women,” he said. “They had agreed an arrangement for the complainer’s children which she reneged on, resulting in Ms Stewart’s family being very short of money.

“She had challenged her on going back on the arrangement.”

Stewart, of Maidencraig Drive, Aberdeen, was ordered to behave for six months.

Big boat proves bothersome

A Shetland man has also been sentenced after he was pulled over and charged by police while he towed his large boat through Aberdeen.

Leonard Froud admitted a string of offences to the court.

The 58-year-old was spotted pulling his big boat on a small trailer in the Bridge of Dee area in August 2020.

Great Southern Road near the Bridge of  Dee.

Cops pulled him over on Great Southern Road after noticing he had no rear number, indicators or lights fitted on the unsafe trailer. The back of his red Ford Mondeo car was also obscured by the boat.

Froud, of Hoofield, Lerwick, didn’t travel south to court today but was handed a £110 fine in his absence.

Speeder also handed fine

Speeder Lee Tulleth was also handed a fine by the Justice of the Peace Court after he admitted flouting the 50mph speed limit on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road between its Laurencekirk and Oatyhill junctions.

He was clocked by the average speed cameras doing 66mph at around 11pm on September 10, 2020.

He was caught speeding on the A90 near Laurencekirk.

He told his defence agent David Sutherland he “hadn’t noticed the signs”.

Tulleth, of Keith Drive, Glenrothes, was handed four penalty points and a £200 fine.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen and the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.  

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal