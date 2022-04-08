Veteran ticks off John O’Groats and Inverness on 5,000-mile run around the UK coastline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Veteran ticks off John O’Groats and Inverness on 5,000-mile run around the UK coastline

By Ross Hempseed
April 8, 2022, 5:09 pm Updated: April 8, 2022, 5:31 pm
Throughout his journey, Paul Minter, has a flag promoting the Head-Up charity on his backpack.

An ex-Army man running 5,000 miles along the UK’s coastline for charity has reached the north.

Paul Minter is raising thousands of pounds- and awareness – for military well-being charity Head Up, which he set up last year to provide services for retired veterans struggling with their mental health.

The charity is working towards creating a 7-day positive mindset retreat for ex-military personnel in Worcestershire.

His run will take him across  the north of Scotland, and today he passed through Inverness.

Mr Minter told us why he had set up the charity after leaving the forces along with some fellow ex-servicemen.

“I was in the military for 18 years, and I lost a lot of friends during that time,” he said.

“However, in the last three years of my service a lost 11 friends to suicide and that was when I knew there was a major problem with veterans and servicing personnel with mental health problems.”

Paul Minter is joined by locals on his 5,000 mile journey, with him preparing to travel along the Moray coastline.

Through research, the team found that many servicemen and women want guidance on how to improve their lives and mental well-being post-service.

They also found that many veterans want to remove themselves from that triggering environment, so the team came up with the 7-day retreat concept.

Mr Minter’s 5,000-mile challenge is the first opportunity for Head Up to raise funds and also promote the work they are doing.

Mr Minter, from London, has travelled along the west coast of England from Liverpool to Glasgow before heading up to John O’Groats.

He purposefully avoided the craggy west coast of Scotland to save time on his journey and have opportunities to speak to people in more populated areas.

Weather adding to the challenge

The unpredictable weather in recent days has been a shock for him as it has went from sunshine to snow in just a matter of hours during some days.

He expects to finish the challenge in September 2022 and open the retreat next year.

Mr Minter has raised just under £20,000 of his £50,000 target to go towards the retreat, but there is still a long way, as the project is estimated to cost £3million.

The unpredictable Highland weather couldn’t dampen Paul Minter’s resolve as he continues his epic 5,000 miles journey.

During his journey, he relies on the kindness of strangers to put him up where ever he ends up, usually exhausted after travelling around 30 miles per day.

Mr Minter said: “The idea is to let people know what we are doing and get the charity name out there to as many people as possible.

“So far, since I’ve been in Scotland and the Highlands, I’ve met hundreds of people, and we have spoken about mental health and different methods they can use to cope.

“Each community I come through, I ask if anyone can put me up, so I stay with a new household every day.

“It’s all part of the journey, letting people get involved. Most places I go to I get a nice welcome, and some locals will even run with me.

“It has been a fantastic journey not just for the armed forces side of it but just talking to people about how they can improve their lives when it comes to mental health.”

Along the route he has spoken to many people in small communities about the mental health and the methods people can use help improve their lives.

Route will pass through Aberdeen

As he made his way into Inverness for his daily stop, a crowd of 20 people was there cheering him on to success, for which he was grateful.

He will now head along the coastline around the north-east aiming to reach Aberdeen by April 18, and from there down the east coast of the UK.

To find out more about the challenge, click here.

