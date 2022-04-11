Aberdeen man armed himself with baseball bat to confront suspected parcel thief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen man armed himself with baseball bat to confront suspected parcel thief

By Danny McKay
April 11, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A man has been handed unpaid work after arming himself with a baseball bat to confront a suspected parcel thief.

Dillon Thomson, 20, was photographed with the bat by a neighbour who overhead the confrontation in the street.

And when police traced him at his home address he immediately confessed to having the bat, but explained he had been arguing with the man he claimed had stolen a parcel from outside his front door.

Fiscal depute Karen Dow told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on July 1 2020 on Provost Graham Avenue.

She said a witness heard shouting outside at around 4.35pm and looked out to see Thomson “arguing with another male”.

The witness “saw the accused in possession of a white baseball bat” and phoned the police.

They also took a photograph, which was shown to officers, and advised them which way Thomson had gone.

Police traced Thomson at an address around 30 seconds from the scene.

Ms Dow said: “The accused voluntarily admitted he’d been in a confrontation with a male he suspected of stealing a parcel from outside his front door.

“He said he’d been in possession of the baseball bat but didn’t use it.”

Thomson, of Windford Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.

‘You can make something of yourself’

Defence agent Tony Burgess said his client accepted full responsibility for the offence and had “taken steps” in relation to his anger and would now deal with such a situation differently.

Mr Burgess also highlighted a positive court-ordered social work report on his client.

Sheriff Neil Kinnear told Thomson: “You do have a record – some of it is for violence. But equally, this is perhaps a slightly unusual situation.

“I note that when police spoke to you, you immediately told them what happened honestly.”

The sheriff said the social worker had described Thomson as a “bright young man who displays character” with evident “potential”.

Sheriff Kinnear went on: “If you can keep yourself on the right side of the law, you can have a good life and make something of yourself.”

He ordered Thomson to complete 75 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for a year.

