Aberdeen man armed himself with baseball bat to confront suspected parcel thief

A man has been handed unpaid work after arming himself with a baseball bat to confront a suspected parcel thief.

Dillon Thomson, 20, was photographed with the bat by a neighbour who overhead the confrontation in the street.

And when police traced him at his home address he immediately confessed to having the bat, but explained he had been arguing with the man he claimed had stolen a parcel from outside his front door.

Fiscal depute Karen Dow told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on July 1 2020 on Provost Graham Avenue.

She said a witness heard shouting outside at around 4.35pm and looked out to see Thomson “arguing with another male”.

The witness “saw the accused in possession of a white baseball bat” and phoned the police.

They also took a photograph, which was shown to officers, and advised them which way Thomson had gone.

Police traced Thomson at an address around 30 seconds from the scene.

Ms Dow said: “The accused voluntarily admitted he’d been in a confrontation with a male he suspected of stealing a parcel from outside his front door.

“He said he’d been in possession of the baseball bat but didn’t use it.”

Thomson, of Windford Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.

‘You can make something of yourself’

Defence agent Tony Burgess said his client accepted full responsibility for the offence and had “taken steps” in relation to his anger and would now deal with such a situation differently.

Mr Burgess also highlighted a positive court-ordered social work report on his client.

Sheriff Neil Kinnear told Thomson: “You do have a record – some of it is for violence. But equally, this is perhaps a slightly unusual situation.

“I note that when police spoke to you, you immediately told them what happened honestly.”

The sheriff said the social worker had described Thomson as a “bright young man who displays character” with evident “potential”.

Sheriff Kinnear went on: “If you can keep yourself on the right side of the law, you can have a good life and make something of yourself.”

He ordered Thomson to complete 75 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for a year.

