Police launch new anti-fraud roadshow after soaring scams across the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Police launch new anti-fraud roadshow after soaring scams across the north-east

By Bryan Rutherford
May 9, 2022, 1:52 pm Updated: May 9, 2022, 4:21 pm
Inspector Claire Smith, lead for Partnerships, Preventions and Interventions with members of Crime Reduction, Trading Standards, the Cyber-Enabled Crime Team.
Inspector Claire Smith, lead for Partnerships, Preventions and Interventions with members of Crime Reduction, Trading Standards, the Cyber-Enabled Crime Team.

A new north-east anti-fraud roadshow has been launched by police after a rise in scams which have conned victims out of as much as £550,000.

Fraud has soared during the Covid-19 pandemic, prompting Police Scotland to raise public awareness of the risks posed by fraudsters.

Now, officers have teamed up with Trading Standards officials from Aberdeen city, Aberdeenshire and Moray councils to share top tips on fraud prevention and safety advice.

Inspector Claire Smith said: “Fraudsters are targeting everyone in our communities, not only the elderly and vulnerable.”

She warned everyone is at risk from criminal schemes online, over the phone and even in person.

Inspector Claire Smith.

The roadshow launched outside Marischal College today and will tour the region throughout the summer.

Information stands will go up at garden centres, farmers’ markets and local businesses.

And people will be able to find out how to avoid becoming a victim and what to do if they’re targeted.

Sergeant David Williamson from the Cyber-Enabled Crime Team said: “Whilst pursuing the criminals who commit fraud and supporting victims of crime is a priority, the importance of preventing fraud from occurring in the first instance cannot be overstated.

“I would encourage anyone who can attend one of these events to do so.”

Devastating effects of fraud revealed

In March, a P&J Investigates series of stories revealed the devastating emotional and financial impact of online scams on north-east residents:

Video: ‘I waited at Aberdeen airport for my new love… But she didn’t exist and fleeced me for £15k’

Graeme Paton, Trading Standards manager at Aberdeen City Council, said: “Fraudsters will stop at nothing to part us from our hard-earned cash and their methods are continually evolving.

“These roadshows are an excellent opportunity to highlight their latest forms and the steps we can take to make sure we don’t fall for them.”

Vanessa Wilson, lead officer, Intervention and Preventions Team at Aberdeenshire Trading Standards, added: “The launch of the roadshow coincides with the creation of an Intervention & Preventions Team within Aberdeenshire Council Trading Standards service.

“The team has a wide remit which includes educating consumers and providing them with the knowledge, tools and confidence to identify scams, the fraudsters who perpetrate them and what action they can take if they are targeted.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen and the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal