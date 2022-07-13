‘Totally unacceptable’: Supercar speeders banned from roads after being clocked at 106mph By David Love July 13, 2022, 3:40 pm Updated: July 13, 2022, 3:56 pm Supercar speeders Jason McBain, left, and Noel Hendry [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Speeding off-duty paramedic spared roads ban after hitting 99mph Careless biker clocked doing over 100mph because of ‘lack of concentration’ Man clocked at 100mph on A96 had children in the car 119mph speeder banned from the roads