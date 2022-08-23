Thief targeted partially-sighted widow and stole her late husband’s savings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Thief targeted partially-sighted widow and stole her late husband’s savings

By Kathryn Wylie
August 23, 2022, 5:32 pm Updated: August 23, 2022, 7:19 pm
Philip Maybury was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Philip Maybury was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Philip Maybury was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds
Philip Maybury was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Girl, 17, in court after man collapsed injured in Inverurie street
Philip Maybury was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Truck driver admits killing Highland pensioner in horror crash
Philip Maybury was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen mugger started crying when victim said she had no cash
Philip Maybury was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man brandished carving knife in street and terrified neighbours
Philip Maybury was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
18-year-old who sent indecent video to child called it 'a drunken mistake'
Philip Maybury was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Axe-wielding teen who robbed Aberdeen shop celebrates outside court
Philip Maybury was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Career criminal jailed for stealing £500 from 'exceptionally vulnerable' disabled man
Philip Maybury was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Victim weeps outside court as former Aberdeen policeman jailed for sex crimes
Philip Maybury was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Anti-masker threatens to murder supermarket staff after being kicked out store

More from Press and Journal

Philip Maybury was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Owen Paterson hopes to establish himself with new club Strathspey Thistle
Philip Maybury was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Unanimous support from community councils to push for faster action on Dr Gray's maternity…
0
Philip Maybury was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds
Philip Maybury was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has no concerns about physicality of Scottish football after Scott…
0
Philip Maybury was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see 'trickle-down' effect of high…
0
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf.
Moray hospitality 'on its knees' as local chamber calls for urgent support
0