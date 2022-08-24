Woman who battered victim after taking potentially lethal cocktail of drugs given chance to turn life around By Kathryn Wylie August 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 24, 2022, 2:46 pm Olivia Rennie leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court on a previous occasion. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Racist keeps licence despite mounting pavement and driving towards Polish neighbours Woman falsely accused man of rape in 'act of revenge' after he showed more… PayPal stalker sent ex-partner 10p with message warning he 'won't give up' Man admits biting woman's neck 'like a wolf' Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds Thief targeted partially-sighted widow and stole her late husband's savings Girl, 17, in court after man collapsed injured in Inverurie street Truck driver admits killing Highland pensioner in horror crash Aberdeen mugger started crying when victim said she had no cash Man brandished carving knife in street and terrified neighbours More from Press and Journal North Sea giant Harbour Energy sanctions two new projects as profits surge 0 Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop… 0 Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves 0 Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from… 1