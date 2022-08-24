Sean Wallace: Aberdeen should extend veteran winger Jonny Hayes’ contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen should extend veteran winger Jonny Hayes' contract

By Sean Wallace
August 24, 2022
Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes is rolling back the years at 35-years-old.

Veteran winger Jonny Hayes is surely on course to earn a new Aberdeen contract.

Republic of Ireland international Hayes’ current deal expires at the end of the season.

Although 35 years old, Hayes is showing no signs of slowing down, nor is his lightning-fast pace diminishing.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin recently revealed Hayes is posting “phenomenal” fitness stats in running tests based on GPS data.

Versatile winger, left-back and wing-back Hayes appears to have a lot left in the tank.

There is no reason why he cannot continue to play at a higher level for another couple of seasons – and Aberdeen can benefit from that.

Hayes has impressed this season in an advanced role and has already pitched in with two goals and a number of assists.

When the chips are down, Hayes never hides.

If he can maintain those high performance levels, surely the Dons will offer Hayes a new contract.

Not only does the veteran have the footballing skill, Hayes’ character is also a major asset.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes made his 300th appearance for Aberdeen at the weekend.

He never gives up, leads by example and gives his all for the club in every game.

He is a winner and gives everything on the pitch for the Dons.

Hayes remains as fast, energetic and influential as when he first arrived at Aberdeen from Inverness in summer 2012.

The evergreen winger made his 300th appearance for the Dons in the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone at the weekend.

Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes’ heat-map for the game against St Johnstone. Supplied by Opta Stats.

He moved into 28th place in the club’s all-time appearance list – level with goal legend Joe Harper and defensive great Ally Shewan.

He could smash into the top 20 all time appearances by the end of the season.

That spot is currently held jointly by Jamie Langfield and Jimmy Smith on 336 appearances.

I would argue that, on current form and fitness, it is a no-brainer for Aberdeen to offer Hayes a one-year contract extension.

They can then reassess it again next season.

If he retains this fitness levels, speed and game-changing quality, there could hopefully be a few more seasons at Pittodrie for Hayes.

That could potentially take Hayes into the top-10 all-time list.

Club legend Eoin Jess currently holds the 10th spot with 380 appearances.

Aberdeen celebrate Jonny Hayes’ goal against Motherwell.

Hayes underlined his connection with the club when returning in summer 2020 from Celtic at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen were facing a £10 million reduction in revenue due to the coronavirus shutdown and playing behind closed doors.

Hayes deferred the payment of his wages for a year to return to Aberdeen.

It was a tremendous gesture at a time when the club had begun talks with staff aimed at implementing temporary wage cuts.

Championship club Reading were interested in signing Hayes at the time – but he opted to return to Pittodrie and defer his wages.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes (17) scores in the 3-2 defeat to Motherwell at Pittodrie.

It was not the first time Hayes had acted for the benefit of the club.

In February 2017, the winger signed a one-year contract extension with Aberdeen, just weeks after sustained transfer interest from Cardiff.

Out of contract in summer 2017, Hayes could easily have let his deal run down and left on a free.

However, he signed a new deal. And that one-year contract extension ultimately meant the Dons landed a £1m fee when Celtic snapped him up just five months later.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin (R) and Jonny Hayes

Hayes is also now coaching within Aberdeen’s youth academy and is a role model for the young players at the club.

A new contract offer for a player who offers so much on and off the pitch seems a win-win for Aberdeen.

It is testament to Hayes the extensive summer rebuild costing in excess of £1.5m in transfer fees has been primarily been focused on young talent – yet Hayes remains a pivotal first-team player this season.

And with his fitness levels, pace and skill, he can retain that role for more campaigns.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes and St Johnstone’s Callum Booth in action.

Clarkson lighting up the Premiership

Loan deals have been a hit and miss for Aberdeen in recent years, but the capture of Leighton Clarkson underlines the worth of that market.

Liverpool midfielder Clarkson has taken the Premiership by storm since arriving on a season-long loan.

His sensational strikes against St Mirren and St Johnstone will be replayed by fans long after he has returned to Anfield next summer.

Clarkson learned his free-kick skills from Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard – and it shows.

He is a class act surely destined for the top.

At only 18 years old, he had already started and played the whole 90 minutes in a Champions League game for Liverpool.

Last season Aberdeen had little success with the loan market.

Four players were taken in on loan last term – Teddy Jenks (Brighton and Hove Albion), Matty Longstaff (Newcastle United), Austin Samuels (Wolves) and Adam Montgomery (Celtic).

None of them really made an impact.

Jenks had impressive spells, but couldn’t hold down a regular starting slot.

Longstaff was a disappointment and it was no surprise when his loan spell was cut short.

Samuels looked lively but got limited opportunities to impress before his loan also ended prematurely.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson scores a free kick to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone.

Montgomery is a talent but also struggled to hold down a starting slot.

This season loans have been far more successful.

Clarkson is scoring screamers and on-loan Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson is also impressing.

Centre-back Scales has been one of the top performers.

However, the terms of his loan agreement mean he cannot face his parent club this season.

That is a problem. Hopefully, it is rectified by signing Scales on a permanent contract in the January transfer window.

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales after the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

Critics should lay off Anthony Joshua

Too many people have been too quick to criticise, and ridicule, Anthony Joshua following his reaction at losing to Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua went on a bizarre rant after the split decision world title defeat in Saudi Arabia.

However, emotions were high and he had just given everything in a brutal, demanding sport. Defeat clearly hit him hard and he has subsequently apologised on social media.

Mental health is crucial.

Joshua should be supported, not ridiculed.

