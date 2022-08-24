Sean Wallace: Aberdeen should extend veteran winger Jonny Hayes’ contract

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Veteran winger Jonny Hayes is surely on course to earn a new Aberdeen contract.

Republic of Ireland international Hayes’ current deal expires at the end of the season.

Although 35 years old, Hayes is showing no signs of slowing down, nor is his lightning-fast pace diminishing.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin recently revealed Hayes is posting “phenomenal” fitness stats in running tests based on GPS data.

Versatile winger, left-back and wing-back Hayes appears to have a lot left in the tank.

There is no reason why he cannot continue to play at a higher level for another couple of seasons – and Aberdeen can benefit from that.

Hayes has impressed this season in an advanced role and has already pitched in with two goals and a number of assists.

When the chips are down, Hayes never hides.

If he can maintain those high performance levels, surely the Dons will offer Hayes a new contract.

Not only does the veteran have the footballing skill, Hayes’ character is also a major asset.

He never gives up, leads by example and gives his all for the club in every game.

He is a winner and gives everything on the pitch for the Dons.

Hayes remains as fast, energetic and influential as when he first arrived at Aberdeen from Inverness in summer 2012.

The evergreen winger made his 300th appearance for the Dons in the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone at the weekend.

He moved into 28th place in the club’s all-time appearance list – level with goal legend Joe Harper and defensive great Ally Shewan.

He could smash into the top 20 all time appearances by the end of the season.

That spot is currently held jointly by Jamie Langfield and Jimmy Smith on 336 appearances.

I would argue that, on current form and fitness, it is a no-brainer for Aberdeen to offer Hayes a one-year contract extension.

They can then reassess it again next season.

If he retains this fitness levels, speed and game-changing quality, there could hopefully be a few more seasons at Pittodrie for Hayes.

That could potentially take Hayes into the top-10 all-time list.

Club legend Eoin Jess currently holds the 10th spot with 380 appearances.

Hayes underlined his connection with the club when returning in summer 2020 from Celtic at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen were facing a £10 million reduction in revenue due to the coronavirus shutdown and playing behind closed doors.

Hayes deferred the payment of his wages for a year to return to Aberdeen.

It was a tremendous gesture at a time when the club had begun talks with staff aimed at implementing temporary wage cuts.

Championship club Reading were interested in signing Hayes at the time – but he opted to return to Pittodrie and defer his wages.

It was not the first time Hayes had acted for the benefit of the club.

In February 2017, the winger signed a one-year contract extension with Aberdeen, just weeks after sustained transfer interest from Cardiff.

Out of contract in summer 2017, Hayes could easily have let his deal run down and left on a free.

However, he signed a new deal. And that one-year contract extension ultimately meant the Dons landed a £1m fee when Celtic snapped him up just five months later.

Hayes is also now coaching within Aberdeen’s youth academy and is a role model for the young players at the club.

A new contract offer for a player who offers so much on and off the pitch seems a win-win for Aberdeen.

It is testament to Hayes the extensive summer rebuild costing in excess of £1.5m in transfer fees has been primarily been focused on young talent – yet Hayes remains a pivotal first-team player this season.

And with his fitness levels, pace and skill, he can retain that role for more campaigns.

Clarkson lighting up the Premiership

Loan deals have been a hit and miss for Aberdeen in recent years, but the capture of Leighton Clarkson underlines the worth of that market.

Liverpool midfielder Clarkson has taken the Premiership by storm since arriving on a season-long loan.

His sensational strikes against St Mirren and St Johnstone will be replayed by fans long after he has returned to Anfield next summer.

Clarkson learned his free-kick skills from Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard – and it shows.

He is a class act surely destined for the top.

At only 18 years old, he had already started and played the whole 90 minutes in a Champions League game for Liverpool.

Last season Aberdeen had little success with the loan market.

Four players were taken in on loan last term – Teddy Jenks (Brighton and Hove Albion), Matty Longstaff (Newcastle United), Austin Samuels (Wolves) and Adam Montgomery (Celtic).

None of them really made an impact.

Jenks had impressive spells, but couldn’t hold down a regular starting slot.

Longstaff was a disappointment and it was no surprise when his loan spell was cut short.

Samuels looked lively but got limited opportunities to impress before his loan also ended prematurely.

Montgomery is a talent but also struggled to hold down a starting slot.

This season loans have been far more successful.

Clarkson is scoring screamers and on-loan Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson is also impressing.

Centre-back Scales has been one of the top performers.

However, the terms of his loan agreement mean he cannot face his parent club this season.

That is a problem. Hopefully, it is rectified by signing Scales on a permanent contract in the January transfer window.

Critics should lay off Anthony Joshua

Too many people have been too quick to criticise, and ridicule, Anthony Joshua following his reaction at losing to Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua went on a bizarre rant after the split decision world title defeat in Saudi Arabia.

However, emotions were high and he had just given everything in a brutal, demanding sport. Defeat clearly hit him hard and he has subsequently apologised on social media.

Mental health is crucial.

Joshua should be supported, not ridiculed.