Racist keeps licence despite mounting pavement and driving towards Polish neighbours By Danny McKay August 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 25, 2022, 7:48 am Marie Harper, known as Sey. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Woman falsely accused man of rape in 'act of revenge' after he showed more… PayPal stalker sent ex-partner 10p with message warning he 'won't give up' Woman who battered victim after taking potentially lethal cocktail of drugs given chance to… Man admits biting woman's neck 'like a wolf' Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds Thief targeted partially-sighted widow and stole her late husband's savings Girl, 17, in court after man collapsed injured in Inverurie street Truck driver admits killing Highland pensioner in horror crash Aberdeen mugger started crying when victim said she had no cash Man brandished carving knife in street and terrified neighbours More from Press and Journal Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop… 0 Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves 0 Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from… 0 REVIEW: Dance theatre meets art installation in Alan Cumming’s Burn 0