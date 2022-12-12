Cleaner left workmate permanently scarred in drunken caravan assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cleaner left workmate permanently scarred in drunken caravan assault

By Kathryn Wylie
December 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 12, 2022, 9:54 am
The incident happened at Seaview Caravan Park in Kinloss.
The incident happened at Seaview Caravan Park in Kinloss.

A cleaner who drunkenly attacked a workmate during a drinking session in a caravan left his former friend permanently scarred.

David Stewart, 50, and his victim, a fellow cleaner, were enjoying a post-work drink at the caravan in Kinloss when they drunkenly fell out and things got physical.

Neighbours at Seaview Caravan Park heard shouting and swearing and noted both men were upset but Stewart, who couldn’t remember the incident later, claimed they’d “just had too much drink”.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told Elgin Sheriff Court the pair had socialised together on various occasions but things turned violent this time, on June 20 2019.

Victim left permanently scarred

“At 2pm, they had finished work for the day and had bought alcohol for consuming that evening,” she said.

“They had consumed a number of alcoholic drinks together and what appears to have transpired is a disagreement between them.

“It was overheard by witnesses that at around 10pm both males sounded upset and there was shouting.”

Stewart then punched and struck his friend in the face causing him to fall onto the ground onto some smashed glass, the court was told.

Despite his injuries, including bloodied face and hands, they carried on drinking until they fell asleep in the caravan.

Stewart’s victim however woke up covered in dried blood and in need of several stitches to his nose, face and left hand. He also needed surgery to sew a ligament back together.

The men were drinking together at Seaview Caravan Park in Findhorn Road, Kinloss.

‘Things got out of hand’

Stewart, who now lives in Essex and wasn’t present in court, told police it had happened because there’d been “too much drink and things got out of hand”.

He admitted a charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Defence agent Stephen Carty said his client hardly remembers the incident and has since moved away, got a full-time job and cut down his drinking “severely”.

“His memory of the event is very poor,” the solicitor said. “His recollection of events could not be relied upon.

“Shortly after this incident he removed himself from the area and is doing well. He now works full-time which has had a positive impact on his mental health.

“He has cut down, severely, his alcohol intake.”

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood handed Stewart, of Pallister Road, Clacton-On-Sea, a community payback order comprising 80 hours of unpaid work and supervision for one year.

