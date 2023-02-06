Buyout at Aberdeenshire company PMC Property Management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Buyout at Aberdeenshire company PMC Property Management

By Keith Findlay
February 6, 2023, 6:00 am
PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media
PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media

An Aberdeenshire-based property business is under new ownership following a management buyout.

Oldmeldrum-based PMC Property Management & Lettings has been acquired by managing director Neale Bisset and finance director Annette Hudson for an undisclosed sum.

It follows the death of the company’s previous owner, Martin Rochfort, several years ago.

I look forward to growing the business across Scotland this year and sharing our plans for more service offerings in the near future.”

Annette Hudson, co-owner, PMC Property Management & Lettings

Mr Bisset and Ms Hudson are now sharing the chairperson’s role after buying out Mr Rochfort’s family.

Their plans for the future include Scotland-wide growth and new recruitment.

The business currently spans four Scottish offices – in Oldmeldrum, Aberdeen, Inverness and Glasgow – employing 27 people.

Mr Bisset said: “We have worked hard to establish ourselves as an independent and trustworthy property management and lettings company, operating throughout the country.

“PMC strives to support and form relationships with trusted contractors who are local to our properties, which has also enhanced our reputation amongst clients.”

Firm’s wellbeing support ‘important to all of us’

Ms Hudson added: “We invest in our staff, and offer training and wellbeing support, which is important to all of us as we plan to recruit further.

“I look forward to growing the business across Scotland this year and sharing our plans for more service offerings in the near future.”

PMC manages thousands of properties in locations including Inverness, Dundee, Glasgow, Perth and Fife, while also boasting a substantial portfolio closer to home across Aberdeen city and shire.

Recent expansion and business gongs

The company’s factoring division – covering residential and commercial properties – and lettings business have ballooned in size under the leadership of Mr Bisset and Ms Hudson,

PMC – founded in 1995 – scooped several prestigious industry awards last year and has recently recruited new staff to support expansion.

The company recently rebranded to fit with its “business mindset” and set it apart as a “bespoke, independent company within the property management sector”.

Mr Rochfort, who acquired the business in 2002, died on July 10 2020, aged 59, following a brief stay in hospital.

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media
North pudding-maker 'very proud' to have met late Queen at Turriff Show
PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media
Aberdeen firm STC Insiso secures £2 million BGF investment
PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media
Exclusive: Burness Paull is latest big firm moving into Marischal Square in Aberdeen
PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media
North-east adventure tourism projects riding high with cash injections
PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media
One's projects tailor-made to drive forward north-east economy
PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal
3
PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media
ASPC property experts 'coming home' in Aberdeen city centre relocation
PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media
North-east housing market: Where is it heading in 2023?
PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media
House prices fell in Aberdeen in 2022 but rose in Aberdeenshire

Most Read

1
PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media
Police investigating death of a 52-year-old man in Peterhead
2
PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
3
PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
4
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
5
PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media
North pudding-maker ‘very proud’ to have met late Queen at Turriff Show
6
PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media
End of an era: Much-loved Inverness music venue Ironworks closes down – see photos…
7
PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’
8
PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media
Convicted paedophile offered to perform sex act on shocked Elgin bus passenger
9
‘Rich list’ of top landowners should expose where public cash is going
10
Nicky Walker
Iconic Moray firm Walker’s Shortbread facing myriad challenges in its 125th year

More from Press and Journal

PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media
Is CalMac about to get a new boat, only two years after campaign group…
PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media
Colonsay to get first affordable homes in more than 20 years
PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media
Three-vehicle crash closed A9 in both directions at Carrbridge
PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media
Shetland pianist named BBC Radio Scotland’s young traditional musician of the year
PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media
Nathan Shaw eager to make most of Caley Thistle's unexpected Scottish Cup opportunity
Mitch Megginson puts Cove Rangers in front. Image: Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers: Mitch Megginson proves he is the man to deliver the goods once…
PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media
Aberdeen Grammar almost pull off impressive Scottish Cup comeback against Stirling County
PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media
Martin Jaffa: Anglers wish to make salmon farming a scapegoat
PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media
Junior football: Culter remain five points clear at Premier League summit
PMC Property Management's new co-owners, Neale Bisset and Annette Hudson. Image: Bold St Media
Limousin sales return to Borderway Mart in Carlisle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented