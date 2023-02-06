Buyout at Aberdeenshire company PMC Property Management

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire-based property business is under new ownership following a management buyout.

Oldmeldrum-based PMC Property Management & Lettings has been acquired by managing director Neale Bisset and finance director Annette Hudson for an undisclosed sum.

It follows the death of the company’s previous owner, Martin Rochfort, several years ago.

I look forward to growing the business across Scotland this year and sharing our plans for more service offerings in the near future.” Annette Hudson, co-owner, PMC Property Management & Lettings

Mr Bisset and Ms Hudson are now sharing the chairperson’s role after buying out Mr Rochfort’s family.

Their plans for the future include Scotland-wide growth and new recruitment.

The business currently spans four Scottish offices – in Oldmeldrum, Aberdeen, Inverness and Glasgow – employing 27 people.

Mr Bisset said: “We have worked hard to establish ourselves as an independent and trustworthy property management and lettings company, operating throughout the country.

“PMC strives to support and form relationships with trusted contractors who are local to our properties, which has also enhanced our reputation amongst clients.”

Firm’s wellbeing support ‘important to all of us’

Ms Hudson added: “We invest in our staff, and offer training and wellbeing support, which is important to all of us as we plan to recruit further.

“I look forward to growing the business across Scotland this year and sharing our plans for more service offerings in the near future.”

PMC manages thousands of properties in locations including Inverness, Dundee, Glasgow, Perth and Fife, while also boasting a substantial portfolio closer to home across Aberdeen city and shire.

Recent expansion and business gongs

The company’s factoring division – covering residential and commercial properties – and lettings business have ballooned in size under the leadership of Mr Bisset and Ms Hudson,

PMC – founded in 1995 – scooped several prestigious industry awards last year and has recently recruited new staff to support expansion.

The company recently rebranded to fit with its “business mindset” and set it apart as a “bespoke, independent company within the property management sector”.

Mr Rochfort, who acquired the business in 2002, died on July 10 2020, aged 59, following a brief stay in hospital.