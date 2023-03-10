Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit

By James Mulholland
March 10, 2023, 2:38 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 4:02 pm
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.

A business whose alleged negligence led to the closure of a mountainside railway has failed to stop a multi-million pound lawsuit against it from proceeding.

Lawyers for Galliford Try Infrastructure Ltd wanted judge Lord Sandison to halt a legal action brought against it by Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

The economic development agency have gone to the Court of Session in Edinburgh in a bid to recover more than £11.5 million from the company.

The action relates to the 1.8-mile long Cairngorm funicular railway which was taken out of service in October 2018.

The infrastructure began operating in 2001 but was stopped after inspections carried out on the infrastructure from 2015 revealed serious structural issues.

‘Breach of contract’

Lawyers for Highlands and Islands Enterprise say the safety defects are the result of a “breach of contract” on the part of the defenders to build a railway which was safe and could work.

The legal team believes that the railway was “fundamentally” defective and that Highlands and Islands Enterprise will have to spend large amounts of money to repair the faults.

Earlier this year, lawyers for Galliford Try told Lord Sandison that the action shouldn’t proceed.

They argued that the law in civil cases states that companies should bring legal action within five years of infrastructure projects becoming operational.

Cairngorm Funicular. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

They told Lord Sandison that Highlands and Islands Enterprise should have gone to court before the end of 2006.

Lawyers for Highland and Island Enterprise argued that their lawsuit should be allowed to continue as it didn’t become aware of problems with the railway until 2015.

They argue that laws surrounding time limits allows it to pursue the action.

In a written judgement published by the court on Friday, Lord Sandison rejected the bid to throw out the action.

He said the matter should proceed to a full hearing at the court later this year and a judge should rule at that whether the economic development agency should have gone to court sooner.

He wrote: “The pursuer’s averments are sufficient – in some respects, barely so – to entitle it to proceed to a proof before answer with the first defender’s prescription plea standing.

“The action will proceed to the proof before answer already scheduled with the first defender’s prescription plea standing.”

The closure sparked chaos for the Cairngorm Mountain ski resort, which was forced to impose a cap of only 1,000 visitors a day in winter 2019.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise say it had “serious concerns” over the failure of key parts of its infrastructure after less than 17 years of operation.

Project cost £26.75 million

The contract for the railway was originally handed to Morrison Construction – which is now part of Galliford Try.

The economic development agency awarded the contracts to Morrison for the design and construction of the railway, which cost around £26.75 million and opened in 2001.

In October 2020, Highlands and Islands Enterprise announced the line was to be repaired as part of a £20 million project.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise are also suing a firm called A F Cruden Associates Ltd.

The company, which is now in liquidation, was appointed to act as the project and civil engineer in the construction.

Lawyers for Highland and Islands Enterprise claims that Galliford Try was also obliged by its contract to “co-ordinate, supervise and administer the design work of” A F Cruden.

The case is expected to be heard later this year in the Court of Session.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Crime & Courts

Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women
CR0041575 Reporters Danny McKay / Kathryn Wylie Sheriff Court, Aberdeen Pictured is Nathan Linden 8th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Domestic abuser grabbed mother of his child by the throat and pinned her against…
Inverness Justice Centre.
Reveller bit off part of man's nose then spat the blood at bouncers
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Hilson threatened to stab bar staff and burn down a pub Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Calum Hilson. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson /Facebook Date; Unknown
Barred man climbed in pub window and threatened to burn the place down
Christopher Harrisson was arrested by police on the day of Brenda Pages murder but was released due to insufficient evidence. Image: Crown Office
Watch: Brenda Page killer accuses police of planting evidence
Kane Hester at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Elgin City striker Kane Hester cleared after 'betting scam' trial
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
'Professional gambler' denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot
CR0041575 Reporters Danny McKay / Kathryn Wylie Sheriff Court, Aberdeen Pictured is Callum Forbes 8th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Drunk smashed bar stool over man's head after being told to stop flirting with…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Isla Traquair and Christopher Harrisson Picture shows; Isla Traquair and Christopher Harrisson. n/a. Supplied by STV / Shutterstock Date; Unknown
Brenda Page verdict: The day I tracked down her killer to a Netherlands high-rise
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Mum who encouraged children's sexual game of truth or dare was 'opportunistic rather than…

Most Read

1
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Jenny Gilruth, minister for transport. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
News Agenda: How can women be helped to feel safer on public transport –…
4
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
5
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
6
Minister Frank Ribbons will be preaching for the first time since his accident this Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Our prayers are answered’: Aberdeenshire minister returns to Sunday service after near-fatal paragliding fall
7
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The ‘incredible’ impact of Angus MacDonald at Aberdeen – by centre-back partner Mattie Pollock
8
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
9
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Weekend weather to be cold and icy until Sunday across the north and north-east…
10
The open drain at St Fittick's Park. Image: Ken Duncan / DC Thomson.
‘If a kid falls down there, they are going to die’: Torry resident slams…

More from Press and Journal

Craig farms with his wife Claire, near Strichen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Columnists to bring you farming views
Glassware is just one of the many things customers like to take home with them from Aberdeen bars. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Why would someone want a meathook? The weirdest items stolen from Aberdeen bars revealed
Some weddings are abroad and so there's the travel to take into account.
Yvie Burnett goes skating in Stockholm and starts saving for a wedding
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
What we learned this week about....Nats in a spat, a cold spell in the…
The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Balmedie. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…
Glenurquhart's Hazel Hunter. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Glen Urquhart Ladies' full forward Hazel Hunter
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closed for the 'immediate future' due to unpaid rent arrears owed to the Kinlochleven Community Trust.
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closes after almost 20 years of business as search for new…
Renowned Scottish musician Duncan Chisholm is playing in Aberdeen this month.
Profile: Duncan Chisholm lifted people's spirits during Covid and is bringing sweet music from…
Journalist Isabel Oakeshott recently released former UK health secretary Matt Hancock's WhatsApp messages (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Journalists might not be your friends but they do stick to a…
12 November 2022. Dudgeon Park, Seaforth Place, Brora, KW9 6PL. This is from the Highland League Cup Match between Brora Rangers and Banks of Dee FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Gregor Macdonald celebrates
Brora's Gregor MacDonald happy to learn left-back role

Editor's Picks

Most Commented