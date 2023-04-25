114mph speeder banned from the roads

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A driver caught doing 114mph in a 60mph limit has been banned from the roads for four months.

Aaron Mackenzie exceeded the speed limit by 54mph on the A95 near Grantown on Spey.

Mackenzie was driving his Audi S3 at the time of the incident but was told by Sheriff Gary Aitken: “You won’t be driving for a while yet.”

Mackenzie, of Craigie Avenue, Boat of Garten, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single speeding charge in relation to the incident on January 19 last year.

Static checks caught speeding driver

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court that police were conducting static speed checks at Auchendean just after 9pm when their equipment registered Mackenzie’s vehicle travelling at 114mph.

She said that it was dark out and visibility was moderate, adding that Mackenzie’s was the only car on the road at the time

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Mackenzie, conceded his client had two previous speeding matters.

Sheriff: ‘He will kill himself or someone else’

He said: “Driving in the manner that he does is unacceptable.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken commented: “If he keeps going like that he will kill himself or someone else”

Noting the previous speeding offences, he told Mackenzie: “You would think you would know better than driving well over 100mph in your fancy Audi.

“You won’t be driving for a while yet.”

He fined the 23-year-old £840 and banned him from the roads for four months.