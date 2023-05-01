Police hunt for 14-year-old boy after man critically injured in Elgin assault

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are searching for a group of 10 youths following a serious assault in Elgin last night.

A 25-year-old man was critically injured in the attack, which happened on High Street at about 10.45pm.

He was found near the fountain, opposite Virgin Money, with a serious head injury.

Police said he was knocked to the ground by a male youth, thought to be around 14.

The culprit was part of a larger group and officers – who are trawling CCTV and dash-cam footage – want to hear from anyone who saw them.

The group was seen running off along North Street, towards Alexandra Road.

One of them was wearing a grey jumper and was about 5ft 4ins.

‘Think back, did you see a group of male youths?’

Detective Inspector Andrew Wilson said: “It is vital that we trace the group of youths involved and a team of detectives are carrying out enquiries, including interviewing witness and reviewing CCTV footage, to gain an understanding of the exact circumstances which led to this man being seriously injured.

“I am grateful to the witnesses who have already provided police with information and would urge any further witnesses who may be able to assist us to come forward urgently.

“I also appeal directly to the group of youths themselves and would encourage them to make contact with police.

“At the time we know the area of Elgin High Street was busy pedestrians. Think back – did you seen a group of male youths at this time, or shortly afterwards?

“They are believed to have run from the High Street, down North Street towards Alexandra Road.

“If you were driving in this area do you have dash-cam footage which shows this group of people running away from the scene? Or do you have relevant private CCTV? If so, we ask you to contact the enquiry team as soon as a matter of urgency.

“If you have any information which can help us, please call 101 quoting incident 4107 of 30 April, 2023 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”