Crime & Courts Man to go on trial accused of holding sectarian banner at Aberdeen football match with Rangers Neale Ross, 34, allegedly behaved in a disorderly manner at the game and is accused of displaying a banner with an offensive sectarian slogan. By Connor Gordon June 13 2023, 1.58pm