Killer mum jailed for smothering ‘defenceless’ baby boy to death with clingfilm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Killer mum jailed for smothering ‘defenceless’ baby boy to death with clingfilm

Ineta Dzinguviene also faces being deported back to Lithuania to serve a 15-year jail term for murdering her three-day-old daughter in 2009.

By Grant McCabe
Ineta Dzinguviene has been sent to prison for eight and a half years.
Ineta Dzinguviene has been sent to prison for eight and a half years.

A mum who smothered her baby boy to death with clingfilm has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison.

Ineta Dzinguviene placed the wrap over the nose and mouth of her son Paulius Dzingus hours after he was born in Fraserburgh on April 12 2010.

The 38-year-old was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday.

She had previously pled guilty to a charge of culpable homicide based on diminished responsibility at a hearing in Edinburgh.

In 2011, Dzinguviene was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 15 years in jail after being found guilty murdering Paulius.

But the conviction was later quashed by appeal judges, following fresh evidence over her state of mind, which emerged after psychotherapy work while in Cornton Vale prison in Stirlingshire.

A fresh prosecution was allowed before Dzinguviene pled guilty to the reduced charge last month.

‘Killing a defenceless baby cannot be tolerated’

During Dzinguviene’s latest sentencing, Lady Poole told her: “You are now 38 years old and have had a very difficult life.

“Although your culpability at the time was diminished by your mental state, the harm you caused was extreme.

“You took the life of your son. He was a newborn baby and you deprived him of his life.

“After you killed him, you hid his body in a bag amongst rubbish in the common stairway where you lived.

“Killing a defenceless baby cannot be tolerated and you must be punished for what you did.”

The jail term was cut from 10 years, due to the guilty plea, and will be backdated to April 2010 – when Dzinguviene was first remanded in custody.

It means she has effectively served the sentence, but she faces being deported back to her homeland of Lithuania to serve a 15-year jail term imposed for murdering her three-day-old daughter Paulina in the country in 2009.

Dzinguviene had moved to Scotland with her husband and three children after killing Paulina.

‘Both babies were healthy at birth’

Prosecutor Alex Prentice KC told the hearing last month: “Both babies were healthy at birth.

“The cause of death of each was asphyxiation. Paulius – through the use of clingfilm applied to the nose and mouth. Paulina – by way of a plastic bag.

“Both bodies were subsequently concealed in suitcases or travel bags.”

The advocate depute told how the conviction for murdering her son was set aside in March 2023 on the basis that diminished responsibility may have been present.

“She has now admitted killing her child, although she has no memory of what happened,” Mr Prentice said.

The court was told the mum has now been diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder and “battered woman syndrome”.

Her lawyer Ann Ogg said on Tuesday: “It is clear at the time she was a young woman in a foreign country and had suffered previous trauma in both child and adulthood.

“She felt she had no assistance compounded by symptoms of complex post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Miss Ogg added that Dzinguviene “acknowledges what she has done, but has no recollection”.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Press and Journal

Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead goalkeeper Sandy Wood signs on for another year at Balmoor
Ineta Dzinguviene has been sent to prison for eight and a half years.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's marquee signing Leighton Clarkson could reach the same career heights as…
Ineta Dzinguviene has been sent to prison for eight and a half years.
Golf: Game-improvement stress worth it for Greg Ingram as Hazlehead player wins Jaffrey Cup
Ineta Dzinguviene has been sent to prison for eight and a half years.
REVIEW: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac provide a fitting homage to the real deal in…
Ineta Dzinguviene has been sent to prison for eight and a half years.
From facing redundancy to shear success for new Elgin hairdressers
Ineta Dzinguviene has been sent to prison for eight and a half years.
Man dealt drugs through his letterbox in Aberdeen high-rise
Joni Mackillop and Somhairle Burrows of Radio Skye, Portree
Radio Skye are mentoring the next generation of presenters
Picture of bright blue and green algae on the surface of a loch.
Fresh warning about toxic algae after two dogs die from suspected poisoning in Western…
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sets out his energy strategy
Experts say Labour's North Sea licensing ban will have ‘minimal impact’
Ineta Dzinguviene has been sent to prison for eight and a half years.
Union receives assurance on return of £33 million deferred budget