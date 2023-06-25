Office for boss on new Pluscarden retreat, caravan park giants reveal Lossie site transformation and fresh life for Forres carrot factory

Welcome to our weekly update of planning applications in the Moray Council area.

A former carrot processing factory in Forres could be given new life.

The Silver Sands Holiday Park’s sales and reception building in Lossie may be demolished for a new facility.

Let’s start with the approved plans for a static caravan at Pluscarden Abbey near Elgin.

APPROVED: Static caravan at Pluscarden Abbey

The consultant leading the construction of the new women’s retreat centre at Pluscarden Abbey will have a caravan to use as an office and accommodation.

Consultant John Gleeson will travel regularly from Inveraray to oversee the work.

This caravan will be between the current St Scholastica’s women’s retreat centre and the boundary wall.

In March, we revealed it was hoped the caravan would also deter anti-social behaviour.

The original application revealed that each month, young drivers come to the abbey beeping their horns late at night.

Brother Michael previously described the behaviour as “mischief rather than crime”, although the application stated police are aware.

SUBMITTED: New purpose for carrot processing factory

Transforming a carrot processing factory into a base for builders merchants.

That’s the plan for 13 Greshop Road in Forres.

This building, previously a vegetable processing and packing factory, was built around 2004.

Now, Grant And Geoghegan Limited is representing Keith Builders Merchants Limited in their application to give this place a fresh start.

SUBMITTED: New facilities for Silver Sands Holiday Park

An application has been submitted for the demolition of the existing caravan sales building and reception building at Silver Sands Park.

Owners Park Holidays UK wants this to take place to make way for a new facility.

It will include four presentation areas, admin office, toilets and much more.

The firm is being represented by Savills.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk