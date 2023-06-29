Roads ban for ‘overexcited’ teen who took mum’s car and crashed into family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roads ban for ‘overexcited’ teen who took mum’s car and crashed into family

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, hit a mum who was driving her young family through Turriff town centre.

By Kathryn Wylie
Banff Sheriff Court, Low Street.
The teenager, who cannot be named, was sentenced at Banff Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An “overexcited” schoolboy who took his mum’s car without permission and then crashed it into another vehicle has been told the consequences could have been much worse.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, collided with a silver Volkswagen carrying a young mum and her two children, aged just 10 months and two, in Turriff town centre.

Banff Sheriff Court heard the crash happened during the boy’s first-ever experience behind the wheel as he couldn’t wait to learn to drive like his friends.

The teen has now been told he’s “fortunate he’s not in more trouble than he is” when he returned to court for sentencing and lost his licence almost immediately after gaining it.

Fiscal depute Ellen Barr previously told the court the incident happened at around 11.10am on September 27 last year at Castlehill’s junction with Deveron Street.

Airbags went off in family’s car

“As the complainer neared the junction the accused’s vehicle started to pull out causing her to swerve into the opposite side of the road, however despite this, his vehicle collided with her car, causing the near side airbags to deploy.

“The bodywork of her car was dented but no one was injured.”

Castlehill’s junction with Deveron Street in Turriff.  Image: Google Maps

Police arrived and established the teenager had no licence, no L-plates and no licence-holding adult in the car with him.

The schoolboy pled guilty to driving carelessly, without insurance and with just a provisional licence.

‘Lots of his pals drive’

The court heard how lots of the boys’ friends could drive and despite not knowing how to drive, he “took it into his head to take his mum’s car and try to drive it”.

Solicitor Stuart Beveridge added: “He accepts he got overexcited about the fact he had his provisional driving licence and took his parent’s car for a drive after his birthday.

“He regrets his actions and is fully aware of what could have happened.”

The boy had since sat and passed his test – however his licence is now lost as new drivers receive an automatic ban if they accrue six penalty points within two years of passing the test.

Sheriff Robert McDonald told the boy: “It’s clear from the background reports that you realise just how stupid you had been here. It’s fortunate you are not in more trouble than you are.”

He handed the teenager, of Turriff, six penalty points, 66 hours of unpaid work and a six-month supervision order.

