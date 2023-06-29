Roads ban for ‘overexcited’ teen who took mum’s car and crashed into family

An “overexcited” schoolboy who took his mum’s car without permission and then crashed it into another vehicle has been told the consequences could have been much worse.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, collided with a silver Volkswagen carrying a young mum and her two children, aged just 10 months and two, in Turriff town centre.

Banff Sheriff Court heard the crash happened during the boy’s first-ever experience behind the wheel as he couldn’t wait to learn to drive like his friends.

The teen has now been told he’s “fortunate he’s not in more trouble than he is” when he returned to court for sentencing and lost his licence almost immediately after gaining it.

Fiscal depute Ellen Barr previously told the court the incident happened at around 11.10am on September 27 last year at Castlehill’s junction with Deveron Street.

Airbags went off in family’s car

“As the complainer neared the junction the accused’s vehicle started to pull out causing her to swerve into the opposite side of the road, however despite this, his vehicle collided with her car, causing the near side airbags to deploy.

“The bodywork of her car was dented but no one was injured.”

Police arrived and established the teenager had no licence, no L-plates and no licence-holding adult in the car with him.

The schoolboy pled guilty to driving carelessly, without insurance and with just a provisional licence.

‘Lots of his pals drive’

The court heard how lots of the boys’ friends could drive and despite not knowing how to drive, he “took it into his head to take his mum’s car and try to drive it”.

Solicitor Stuart Beveridge added: “He accepts he got overexcited about the fact he had his provisional driving licence and took his parent’s car for a drive after his birthday.

“He regrets his actions and is fully aware of what could have happened.”

The boy had since sat and passed his test – however his licence is now lost as new drivers receive an automatic ban if they accrue six penalty points within two years of passing the test.

Sheriff Robert McDonald told the boy: “It’s clear from the background reports that you realise just how stupid you had been here. It’s fortunate you are not in more trouble than you are.”

He handed the teenager, of Turriff, six penalty points, 66 hours of unpaid work and a six-month supervision order.

