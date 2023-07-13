Jail for man after cemetery ‘square go’ left victim’s finger hanging off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail for man after cemetery ‘square go’ left victim’s finger hanging off

Inverness Sheriff Court was told the brutal assault was the violent culmination of a feud between two Inverness families.  

By David Love
The men agreed to meet for a fight at Tomnahurich Cemetery. Image: DC Thomson
A man who left his victim with horror injuries after a “square go” in an Inverness cemetery has been jailed for 36 months.

Scott Hunter – along with five other men – struck his victim with weapons, leaving him with four fractures in his skull and three broken fingers, one of which was hanging off.

Hunter, 39, admitted assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment. Not guilty pleas to assault charges from two other men were accepted by the Crown.

Fiscal depute Susan Love previously told the court that the incident took place on December 28 of 2019, after animosity between the two men came to a head.

Police were initially alerted by a member of the public who reported “a large fight” in the cemetery and a person “lying on the ground covered in blood”.

When officers went to investigate they found red staining in “two large pools”.

Weapon ‘like a hammer’ used

Shortly after another call was received from a woman reporting that her partner had been assaulted.

The man was taken to Raigmore Hospital. He was reluctant to speak to officers but did reveal that he had gone to the cemetery to “meet for a fight”.

Ms Love said: “They had arranged to meet at the cemetery one-on-one for a ‘square go’ and shake hands afterwards.

“However when he arrived he had been jumped by six males including the accused.”

The court heard a weapon “like a hammer” had been used.

The man gave further details in a later police interview.

“He advised that he had attended the cemetery and when he had arrived he had been speaking to another when he was hit on the back of the head,” said Ms Love.

Horrific injuries

“The accused had then come out of nowhere and kicked him on the head causing him to fall backwards and he ended up lying on his back.

“The accused and another had then began kicking him repeatedly on the head whilst another hit him repeatedly on the head with a dumb-bell.

“When attempting to defend his face the dumb-bell had struck his right hand.”

He suffered four fractures to his skull, a broken eye socket, a minor displaced nasal fracture and three broken fingers on his right hand which were shattered, the court was told.

Defence solicitor Patrick O’Dea said: “He was struck on the head with a hammer eight years ago and since then his health has deteriorated.

“He has only one conviction for violence in 2017 and has spent the equivalent of 18 months on remand.”

Sheriff Robert Frazer told Hunter there was “no alternative to a prison sentence”.

“You do not have the worst record this court has seen but the degree of violence cannot be ignored, nor the serious injuries caused,” he said.

Hunter’s sentence was backdated to November 4 last year when he was first remanded.

