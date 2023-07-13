Euan McColm: Fracturing SNP from within will hinder not help fight for independence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion Columnists

Euan McColm: Fracturing SNP from within will hinder not help fight for independence

There is no clear, workable alternative strategy to the SNP’s when it comes to winning the right to hold a second referendum.

Angus MacNeil has said he will not rejoin the SNP's Westminster group until October at the earliest (Image: Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
By Euan McColm

Let me go out on a limb here: the SNP will survive the announcement from MP Angus MacNeil that he won’t rejoin the party’s Westminster group until he’s satisfied the party is fully committed to achieving independence.

MacNeil – suspended from the group for a week after a clash with chief whip Brendan O’Hara – has never, after all, distinguished himself as a parliamentarian. Rather, the MP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar is an idiot, cosseted from the consequences of his idiocy by his idiocy.

Like all true fools, MacNeil appears to lack any capacity for self-examination. Instead, he’s boorish, slow-witted and exhaustingly arrogant. But let us not linger on this MP’s flaws – I only, after all, have a certain amount of space – and, instead, pick at his argument.

In a letter to the SNP’s Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, MacNeil, wrote that the party is a “brand name missing a key ingredient” and that “the urgency for independence is absent”. If he was satisfied by October that it was “clear the SNP are pursuing independence”, he might seek readmission to the Westminster group. If, however, the party could not meet his demands, well, it could wave goodbye to his talents.

This, I think, is an outcome the SNP leadership would shoulder bravely. So far as I am aware, party leader Humza Yousaf has not yet launched “operation: woo Angus”.

MacNeil is perfectly entitled to hold the view that the SNP has given up on independence, but I wonder what he and other nationalists impatient for progress think the party’s recent leaders could have done differently.

There is no secret formula – political, legal, or magical – that can give the Scottish Government the power to hold another independence referendum. While support for independence has remained below 50%, the UK Government has been entitled – and sensible – to refuse to run a second referendum. “You had one and you lost” remains a perfectly adequate response to SNP demands for another crack at it.

There is no real alternative strategy to the SNP’s

The leader of Alex Salmond’s vanity project, Alba, at Westminster, Neale Hanvey (elected as an SNP member in 2019) recently called for greater cooperation between pro-independence parties. It was time to come together and express different views about “progress to statehood”.

Hanvey’s offer – a far from subtle attempt to win over disaffected SNP voters during the worst crisis in the party’s history – is worthless. Hanvey wants to open up “cooperation” in order to take from the SNP. That’s perfectly smart politics, but that’s all it is.

Like MacNeil, Hanvey has no clear, workable – legally sound – alternative strategy to the SNP’s when it comes to winning the right to hold a second referendum.

The SNP campaigned hard to increase support for Scottish independence ahead of the 2014 referendum (Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock)

It is, perhaps, time some in the Yes movement – the “we’re all Scandinavian” bloggers, the jumped-ship-to-Alba MPs, and that guy you know who just will not stop going on about 2014 and colonisers – checked in with reality.

The “Yes family” did not shift support for independence from below 30% in 2013 to 45% in the following year’s referendum, the SNP did.

What would jumping ship now achieve?

Many of the thousands who campaigned nine years ago will have romantic memories of the part they played in taking the Yes campaign to within touching distance of independence. The truth is that, though each did play their part, that part was largely that of photo fodder. The SNP required a demonstration that their cause was gaining support and everyone who turned to at a rally or speech delivered it.

That’s all they did. The Yes campaign’s clever stuff – along with its clangers – was created by the SNP. There was a reason the SNP’s former communications chief – recently hired as spokesman and special adviser by Yousaf – Kevin Pringle was installed in the Yes Scotland campaign offices during the latter stages of the campaign. The reason was that he knew what he was doing.

Support for independence rose. Not enough, but beyond expectations

The softly-softly approach, designed – and now disdained – by Alex Salmond, towards winning the support of No voters saw support for the SNP soar.

And, with that, so support for independence rose. Not enough, but beyond expectations.

The SNP is going through difficult times. The ongoing police investigation, which led to the arrests of Nicola Sturgeon, her husband and former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, and ex-party treasurer Colin Beattie MSP, looms over everything.

Right now, those SNP supporters tempted to jump ship should ask themselves whether weakening the intellectual and campaigning powerhouse of their movement is in their best interests.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

