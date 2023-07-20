‘Dress that Broke the Internet’ husband accused of attempting to murder his wife

A man whose mother-in-law’s dress she wore to his wedding went viral due to its unusual colour will stand trial accused of attempting to murder his wife.

Keir Johnston, 38, allegedly assaulted Grace Johnston at Maggie Thomsons Cottage on the Isle of Colonsay, Inner Hebrides, on March 6 2022.

Johnston is claimed to have pinned her to the ground, put his hands around her neck and brandished a knife at her.

Johnston, of Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway, faces separate charges of 11 years of domestic abuse against Grace.

Allegations include physical assaults, and controlling her whereabouts and her finances.

Johnston will stand trial at the High Court in Glasgow in May 2024.

The Dress that Broke the Internet

Johnston’s mother-in-law’s dress dubbed The Dress that Broke the Internet became famous in 2015.

A wedding guest shared a picture of the dress on social media sparking debate on whether its colour was blue and black or white and gold.

A virtual hearing took place today at the High Court in Glasgow where Johnston was represented by his lawyer Gareth Reid.

Prosecutor Paul Kearney KC had a vulnerable witness application accepted by Judge Lord Armstrong during the short hearing.

The judge then set a five-day floating trial for May 7 and Johnston’s time bar was extended.

The attempted murder charge states Johnston pinned his wife to the ground and sat astride her.

It is alleged that he repeatedly placed his hands around her neck and compressed it.

Allegedly placed hand around wife’s neck and compressed

Johnston is stated to have uttered threats of violence, threatened to kill and brandished a knife at her.

The charge says this was to Grace’s injury, danger of life and attempted murder.

Johnston faces two separate charges alleging a further 11 years of abuse between 2011 and 2022.

It is claimed Johnston assaulted Grace at Maggie Thomsons cottage as well as the Colonsay Hotel.

He is stated to have pushed her, placed his hand around her neck and compressed.

Johnston is said to have pursued her, seized her by the arm and attempted to enter a car Grace was in.

The charge goes on to say Johnston struck Grace’s arm through the open window and placed her in a headlock.

Johnston is further claimed to have isolated wife from her friends

He is further stated to have dragged Grace out of a pub when she refused to leave with him.

The second charge says that Johnston engaged in a course of conduct which was the abuse of Grace.

Allegations include pinning her against a wall, placing his hand round her neck and brandishing a knife at her.

He is said to have shouted, swore and acted in an aggressive manner towards her.

Johnston is further claimed to have isolated Grace from her friends and discouraged her from meeting them.

Grace is stated to have been told to cook meals for Johnston at specific times for him.

Her movements were allegedly monitored and she was claimed to have been repeatedly contacted to ascertain her whereabouts and who she was with.

The charge lastly stated that Johnston monitored her finances and controlled the amount of money she had access to.